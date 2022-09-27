ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Sacramento County Deputy involved in shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a shooting in the area of Fruitridge Road and Enrico Boulevard on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to the area for reports of a suicidal person. When law enforcement arrived a man with a machete “advanced” […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff's Office deputy shoots, kills machete-wielding man

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a deputy shot and killed a machete-wielding man this morning near the Fruitridge Park neighborhood.The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call from someone who said their family member was suicidal and had a machete. Lt. Rod Grassmann says deputies arrived around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when they saw the 55-year-old suspect in the front of the home holding the machete. They say the deputy told the man to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. That's when deputies say he advanced on the deputy before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Butte County man's mass shooting plot, 'hit list' released

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man suspected of threatening to kill multiple people in Butte County before traveling to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Dallas Marsh, 37, has been...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loomis, CA
City
Colfax, CA
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Auburn, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, CA
County
Placer County, CA
City
Nevada City, CA
Auburn, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks

Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
CHICO, CA
SFGate

NorCal man lives with dead roommate for 4 years, steals his identity, DA says

A Northern California man faces multiple charges after living with the body of his dead roommate for four years and stealing the deceased's identity and money, officials said. The 57-year-old man from Chico appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Monday afternoon and was charged with identity theft and multiple counts of forgery for writing checks from the account of his 64-year-old roommate, Kevin Olson, a news release from the Butte County District Attorney's Office said. Bail was set at $165,000.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#9 1 1#Shooting#Violent Crime#Placer County Sheriff#Richardson Drive
ABC10

Suspect arrested in Elk Grove shooting near Lake Pleasant Drive

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police arrested 35-year-old resident Sundeep Singh on suspicion he shot a man and left him with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg Wednesday. Only small amounts of blood were found in the street where the shooting happened once police initially arrived. Authorities...
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Green sentenced in 1985 cold case killing

Judge Suzanne Kingsbury on Sept. 27 sentenced Michael Green to 15 years to life in prison for the 1985 murder of Jane Anker Hylton. In late July Green pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for the killing — a crime once thought committed by another man, Ricky Davis, who undeservedly served 15 years in state prison.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
TAHOMA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide

The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

2 arrested with guns, drugs in Gold Run traffic stop

Two individuals were arrested Sept. 2 following a traffic stop at the Gold Run rest area. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the stop at 2:09 a.m. on two vehicles. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of one vehicle revealed a loaded semi-automatic ruger LCP .380 handgun within a box in the center console.
GOLD RUN, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. "They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead inside Chico home identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the identification of the man found dead in a home in Chico last week. The coroner’s office said 64-year-old Kevin Olson of Chico was found dead inside a home on Burnap Avenue on Wednesday. The office said...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Nearly 22 grams of meth, loaded gun found during traffic stop

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested during a traffic stop after police found more than 21 grams of methamphetamine, the Marysville Police Department said. On Friday, officers were working a DUI checkpoint when they stopped a vehicle for erratic driving at the E Street Bridge. Police said they contacted...
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
LINCOLN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy