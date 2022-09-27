Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
Former NBA player Marquis Teague has signed with Kolossos Rodou B.C., a team in Greece. He played three seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
Bojan Bogdanovic 'super excited' to play with Pistons' young core
Detroit — Bojan Bogdanovic was in his native country of Croatia on Thursday when the Pistons acquired him in a trade with the Utah Jazz for veteran big man Kelly Olynyk and third-year guard Saben Lee. As soon as Bogdanovic found out he would be joining the Pistons, he...
Montrezl Harrell’s Presence Caused Change for Sixers' Paul Reed
Paul Reed is looking at a possible position change now that Montrezl Harrell's in the picture at Sixers camp.
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension
Boston is reportedly interested in adding Jay Larranaga to its coaching staff following Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Pistons' Rashard Lewis brings relatability to coaching as former NBA player
Detroit — New Pistons assistant coach Rashard Lewis spent the end of practice working with Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren on their perimeter shooting. Lewis specialized in 3-point shooting as a stretch forward during his 16-year NBA career. A two-time All-Star and NBA champion, Lewis understands playing the game at a high level as an individual, but he also knew how to play a role in order for a team to win a title.
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired in 2017 and later traded in 2022, was called into question. For the past year or so, Turner has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in need of a roster overhaul after fit issues doomed them to a 33-49 finish last season.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey: 'Being young is not an excuse'
Detroit — Pistons coach Dwane Casey wanted to establish a tone on the first day of training camp, his 28th edition of the annual two-week preparation period leading up to the regular season. "No excuses." Those two words were displayed on Casey's gray shirt to serve as a reminder...
De’Anthony Melton Reveals Tyrese Maxey’s Most Impressive Factor
New Sixers guard De'Anthony Melton is impressed with Tyrese Maxey already.
Dejounte Murray Returns to Atlanta Hawks Practice
Besides defense, health was the primary reason the Atlanta Hawks struggled during the 2021-22 NBA season. So naturally, fans became uneasy when they found out some players would not be participating in last night's Open Practice held at State Farm Arena. Newly-acquired guards Dejounte Murray and Trent Forrest were out...
Darius Garland’s Recent Comment Will Get Cavs Fans Hyped
There’s a really positive energy surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers at the moment. After a huge offseason for the organization, Cleveland is just a few weeks away from its season opener, and fans can’t wait. Training camp opened for the squad on Sept. 27, so the Cavs are just...
Lions QB Jared Goff says team isn’t close to winning, they’re there
Although the Detroit Lions sit in fourth place in the NFC North with a 1-2 record, they were just seven points and four and a half minutes away from sitting atop the division undefeated. After falling 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the Lions dropped another one-score game...
Magic Starting 5: Jonathan Isaac, Bol Bol Eager For New Starts in Orlando
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
UNC's Brandon Robinson Joins Charlotte Hornets Staff
Former North Carolina standout Brandon Robinson is joining the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff as a Basketball Operations Assistant. The Hornets also hired Marvin Williams to their operations department on Wednesday. Including owner Michael Jordan and general manager Mitch Kupchak, Robinson is the sixth former Tar Heel on Charlotte’s staff.
Red Wings’ Söderblom May Beat Edvinsson to the NHL
As the start of the regular season approaches, the debate continues over which prospects might be cut from the opening-night roster. Although most people thought that Elmer Söderblom was a ways away from being NHL-ready, he’s close to proving them wrong. So, what has he done during the...
Detroit Pistons Hall Of Famer Ben Wallace Was Seen During Lakers Practice, Giving Valuable Insights To Patrick Beverley And Other Players
The Los Angeles Lakers received a boost in the form of former Detroit Pistons star, Ben Wallace, giving Patrick Beverley and the other players some valuable insight ahead of the new season. The former Pistons Center was present at the Lakers training session, and in a clip posted on social...
