Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Bojan Bogdanovic 'super excited' to play with Pistons' young core

Detroit — Bojan Bogdanovic was in his native country of Croatia on Thursday when the Pistons acquired him in a trade with the Utah Jazz for veteran big man Kelly Olynyk and third-year guard Saben Lee. As soon as Bogdanovic found out he would be joining the Pistons, he...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Dwane Casey
NBA

DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons' Rashard Lewis brings relatability to coaching as former NBA player

Detroit — New Pistons assistant coach Rashard Lewis spent the end of practice working with Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren on their perimeter shooting. Lewis specialized in 3-point shooting as a stretch forward during his 16-year NBA career. A two-time All-Star and NBA champion, Lewis understands playing the game at a high level as an individual, but he also knew how to play a role in order for a team to win a title.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired in 2017 and later traded in 2022, was called into question. For the past year or so, Turner has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in need of a roster overhaul after fit issues doomed them to a 33-49 finish last season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Detroit News

Pistons coach Dwane Casey: 'Being young is not an excuse'

Detroit — Pistons coach Dwane Casey wanted to establish a tone on the first day of training camp, his 28th edition of the annual two-week preparation period leading up to the regular season. "No excuses." Those two words were displayed on Casey's gray shirt to serve as a reminder...
DETROIT, MI
#The Detroit Pistons#Detroit Pistons Head
Yardbarker

Dejounte Murray Returns to Atlanta Hawks Practice

Besides defense, health was the primary reason the Atlanta Hawks struggled during the 2021-22 NBA season. So naturally, fans became uneasy when they found out some players would not be participating in last night's Open Practice held at State Farm Arena. Newly-acquired guards Dejounte Murray and Trent Forrest were out...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Darius Garland’s Recent Comment Will Get Cavs Fans Hyped

There’s a really positive energy surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers at the moment. After a huge offseason for the organization, Cleveland is just a few weeks away from its season opener, and fans can’t wait. Training camp opened for the squad on Sept. 27, so the Cavs are just...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

UNC's Brandon Robinson Joins Charlotte Hornets Staff

Former North Carolina standout Brandon Robinson is joining the Charlotte Hornets coaching staff as a Basketball Operations Assistant. The Hornets also hired Marvin Williams to their operations department on Wednesday. Including owner Michael Jordan and general manager Mitch Kupchak, Robinson is the sixth former Tar Heel on Charlotte’s staff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Söderblom May Beat Edvinsson to the NHL

As the start of the regular season approaches, the debate continues over which prospects might be cut from the opening-night roster. Although most people thought that Elmer Söderblom was a ways away from being NHL-ready, he’s close to proving them wrong. So, what has he done during the...
DETROIT, MI

