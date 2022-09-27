Read full article on original website
Less than 3 years years after throwing a splashy launch event, Google is shutting down its game-streaming service Stadia
Google said it was shuttering Stadia because the gaming service 'hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected.'
The Windows Club
Spotify Local Files not showing on Windows PC
Many users complain that Spotify Local Files are not showing on their computers. The Local Files are the ones you add to the Spotify player from your computer. As per the reports, Spotify is either not able to fetch some of the files or show them to the user. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it.
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
The Windows Club
How to disable or remove Theme Aware Tiles in Windows 10
There have been numerous reports on support forums, particularly Windows 10 PC users, that some apps’ background on the Start Menu tile is grey in contrast to the system Dark Mode theme. This is not a bug or glitch, and in this post, we explain why and the steps you can take to disable/remove Theme Aware Tiles or in other words, make the Start Menu background black with blue tiles/app in Windows 10.
The Windows Club
How to make Webcam look better in Windows 11/10
Many people choose webcams over the built-in PC camera because of the extra functionality that comes with them for video conferencing, capturing images and videos, and other uses. Likewise, as more people start working remotely, the use of webcams for meetings and other purposes has substantially increased. However, many people lack the knowledge necessary to adjust their webcam settings such that it is most effective for them. For this reason, we’ve put together this article to discuss how you can make your webcam look better in Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on Windows 11/10 PC
In this post, we will help you how to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on a Windows 11/10 PC. APNG (Animated Portable Network Graphics) files are similar to animated GIFs and have *.apng and *.png filename extensions. This file format also contains multiple frames (for animation sequences) and if you have some animated PNGs that you want to open or play, then we have covered multiple options in this post that you can use.
Ars Technica
Microsoft will end support for its SwiftKey iOS keyboard on October 5
Microsoft will discontinue its SwiftKey software keyboard for iOS and delist it from the App Store, according to a statement made to ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley when asked about the future of the software. "As of October 5, support for SwiftKey iOS will end and it will be delisted from...
The Windows Club
How to run Scheduled Task after another Task completes in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, whether you’re trying to use the Task Scheduler to run a task at a specific time or when an event occurs, you can create a task in at least two different ways using the basic and advanced settings. In this post, we show you how to run Scheduled Task after another Task completes.
The Windows Club
Kernel-Power Event ID 41 Task 63 Error in Windows 11/10
There are reported cases by some PC users whereby during normal usage while their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer is plugged in or running on battery, the computer’s screen instantly turns black or white with a scratching noise in the background & no errors or alarm, then the computer freezes forcing the user to hard reboot, and on boot, the Kernel-Power Event ID 41 Task 63 error is logged in Event Viewer. This post offers the most suitable solution to this issue.
Cult of Mac
This iPhone game controller is designed for Xbox Cloud Gaming [Review]
RiotPWR teamed up with Microsoft on an Xbox-licensed game controller for iPhone. It’s nearly identical to one of Microsoft’s own but the RiotPWR Controller for iOS (Xbox Edition) connects through a Lightning cable and includes a mount to hold your handset. And it comes with a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to get you started playing console games online.
Business Insider
How to update your Firefox browser on a PC or Mac
You can update Firefox with just a few clicks on either a Windows PC or a Mac. In Windows, choose Help then About Firefox from Firefox's three-line menu; if there's an update, you will be able to install it. On a Mac, open About Firefox from the Firefox menu in...
IGN
Google Is Shutting Down Stadia, Its Cloud Gaming Service
Google has announced it is winding down its Stadia video game streaming service and will shut it down on January 18. 2023. In a new blog, the search engine company revealed that Stadia "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected," and as a result, the company has made the "difficult" decision to begin winding down the service. Google will be refunding users who purchased either hardware or games from Google and Stadia.
The Windows Club
For Honor Stuttering, Freezing, Crashing and FPS Drops on PC
Are you experiencing stuttering, disconnecting, crashing, freezing, or FPS drops in For Honor on your Windows PC? For Honor is a popular action video game developed by Ubisoft. It is played by millions of users. However, many gamers have complained about getting performance issues while playing the For Honor game on their PC. The game keeps on stuttering or freezing in the middle of the gameplay. Some also encounter FPS drops while playing the game.
The Windows Club
Fix Rainbow Six Siege Stuttering, Lagging, and FPS Drops
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is an online tactical shooter video game popular amongst millions of gamers. But, many Rainbow Six Siege users have complained of experiencing stutters, lags, and FPS drops during the gameplay. These performance issues can result from multiple factors like outdated Windows or graphics drivers, corrupted game files, etc. If you are one of the affected users, follow this guide to fix the issues at hand.
The Windows Club
Best Webcam Tips and Tricks for Ultimate Privacy and Security
Privacy has been one of the most important things for a lot of users. The idea that someone can spy on you is pretty daunting for millions of users all around the world. That is why looking after your privacy holds the utmost importance. One of the most common ways someone can spy on you is through your Webcam. So, in this post, we are going to talk about the best Webcam tips and tricks for ultimate privacy.
Valheim gets cross-play well ahead of its console launch
And it's joining Xbox Game Pass tomorrow
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Quickly Show the Desktop in Windows 11
Many users need to frequently access software, folder, and file shortcuts on their desktop areas in Windows 11. When you’ve got loads of windows open, minimizing them all one at a time isn’t exactly an ideal way to access your desktop. Thankfully, you don’t have to do that...
9to5Mac
Screenshot on iPhone 14: How to take regular and scrolling screenshots, new ‘Copy and Delete’ option
IPhone 14 and 14 Pro come with the same button layout as previous models so that means taking screenshots is the same. However, with iOS 16 there’s a new “Copy and Delete” option plus we’ll look at how to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone 14.
makeuseof.com
SpiralLinux Fixes Frustrating Hardware Suport Issues in New Version
The developers of the Debian offshoot SpiralLinux have announced a new version, 11.220925. The release offers a number of improvements to increase hardware support and make the system more user-friendly. What's New in SpiralLinux?. The developers announce the new version in a post on the project's GitHub page:. The SpiralLinux...
The Verge
Microsoft’s discontinuing SwiftKey on iOS next week
Microsoft confirmed that it’s removing SwiftKey from the Apple App Store and ending support for the iOS version of the keyboard app on October 5th. It will still be available if you’ve already downloaded SwiftKey on your iPhone, so long as you don’t uninstall it yourself. “Microsoft...
