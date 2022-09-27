Read full article on original website
St. Louis native, former 5 On Your Side employee recalls riding out Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "I've had better days," said Craig Wolf of Fort Myers, Florida. For the 68-year-old, that's a monumental understatement. For hours on Wednesday, he and his brave, 24-year-old son Jake rode out Hurricane Ian. "We had 100 mph winds zipping passed us and we felt nothing. We...
Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese
One alumna argues for her school to leave the Archdiocese and operate independently
FOX 2
St. Louis declares part of downtown a ‘Cardinals Clean Zone’
St. Louis officials met Tuesday afternoon as the city gets ready for what might be another long playoff run for the Cardinals.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
St. Louis American
Macaleab Rich Commits to Kansas State
East St. Louis Senior High basketball standout Macaleab Rich has given a commitment to Kansas State University. The 6'6" 225-pound forward is the top returning player in the St. Louis metropolitan area. He made his official announcement on his Instagram account on Monday after, choosing the Wildcats over Missouri, Ole Miss and Illinois-Chicago.
Shocked, sad, angry, upset: Catholic school leaders react to school closures
This week, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced that two Catholic high schools, St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain, are closing as part of their “All Things New” strategic plan.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria
Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can’t claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city’s oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn’t include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant’s regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you’re tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
FOX 2
Tickets costly for final home series, postseason after Cardinals clinch
Want to catch the Central Division Champion St. Louis Cardinals one more time (or possibly more) this season? Be prepared, it's going to cost you.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Sandwich: Pastrami at Nomad
Even as a young line cook coming up in some of the area’s top restaurants, Tommy Andrew wanted to open a sandwich spot — the sort of place that had that one special thing everyone knew about and came to eat. When he was offered the opportunity to open Nomad (1221 Tamm Avenue, 314-696-2360) in February of 2020, it was a no-brainer that pastrami would be that dish for Andrew. A self-described lover of the peppery cured meat, Andrew had been perfecting his recipe for years and had gotten it so locked down he felt confident he could build an entire restaurant around it.
VIDEO: St. Louis Is the ‘Friendliest Place to Get Murdered,' Comedian Says
Mike Feeney learned St. Louis is full of civic boosters — and guns
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Barbecue: The Stellar Hog
If you’ve ever had Alex Cupp’s beef ribs, a Sundays-only special at the Chesterfield location of his barbecue restaurant the Stellar Hog (multiple locations including 40 Clarkson Wilson Center, Chesterfield; 636-778-9204), you understand his tagline “Best Barbecue in the Galaxy.” These meaty wonders are unequivocally the clearest example of primal, carnivorous joy known to man — the dish you’d present on a platter should the aliens finally make contact and want to know our species’ highest achievement. A case study in meat, fat, salt and char, the ribs have the perfect balance of meaty chew, but enough fat that you could spread them on a biscuit. Cupp is a master of the meat-smoking craft, and his other dishes like brisket, ribs and pulled pork show his prowess. However, the beef ribs are so mind-bogglingly delicious that they make thoughts of any other meats disappear into the void. When we have to flee this planet, we’ll be taking Cupp and his smoker with us. —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask: Schnucks
One of the best things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know wherever you go. But one of the worst things about St. Louis is that if you live here for long enough, you’ll see people you know everywhere you go. It’s a big-little town like that. One of the places this will always happen is your local Schnucks. You just want to stop in and grab some chips for a barbecue and then — bam — you’re stuck talking to someone you barely remember from high school for the next 45 minutes. But if you wear your mask, you get to escape so many time-consuming and/or awkward social situations. Long-lost acquaintances won’t even recognize you behind the mask (especially if you add sunglasses to the look), and you can just breeze out of there and avoid being dragged into pointless small talk. Score. —Jaime Lees.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 30 to October 2
Check out GroveFest, Blacktober Fest, Donut Fest and more
KMOV
Lockdown lifted at Oakville High School
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police looked into the matter and nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m.
Essence
Sweetie Pie's Closes Last Location In St. Louis As Tim Norman Found Guilty Of Murder-For-Hire
After being a staple in the city for more than 25 years and made popular on "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," Ms. Robbie's soul food restaurant closed its doors in The Lou. Sweetie Pie’s, the St. Louis-based soul food restaurant chain popularized by the OWN reality series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ran for nine seasons, has closed its doors in the city. The more than 25-year-old business started by Robbie Montgomery is no more in the state of Missouri following the conviction of her son, James “Timothy” Norman, in a murder-for-hire plot that ended in the death of Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016. Andre was Ms. Robbie’s grandson and Norman’s nephew. All parties were featured on the show.
FOX 2
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples
St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Best Rapper: 30 Deep Grimeyy
It’s hard for a local rapper to become a hit outside of St. Louis. Only a handful have become national successes –– Nelly, Chingy, Huey and Smino are a few. Now, 30 Deep Grimeyy has joined that exclusive list. A few years ago, he exploded onto the national scene, reaching millions of views on YouTube, recording a song with Lil Baby and receiving a feature in XXL. But Grimeyy isn’t like Nelly, making pop rings with catchy, sing-songy choruses. In an age where Autotune rules, Grimeyy thrives at weaving, rhyming and molding words together. He does so while continuing to represent St. Louis –– wearing his Cardinals hat, shouting out his hometown block, dancing on the Tandy Park playground and calling himself the “voice of St. Louis.” —Benjamin Simon.
St. Louis American
Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP
Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
