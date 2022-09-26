ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

WGRZ TV

Should kids take melatonin?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Melatonin is taking TikTok by storm, with many adults admitting they're #melatonin addicts. You may have taken it a few times if you've had trouble sleeping. It's even available over the counter for kids. However, a local doctor does not recommend you give melatonin to your...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Mercy Hospital unveiling new communication technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Hospital is unveiling new technology to improve communication between first responders and doctors. The new “Pulsara” system works on smartphones and tablets. It allows first responders to send live video and information right from the ambulance. “Time is of the essence for those patients so the faster we can communicate […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Scajaquada: The Lost Waters

Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen with the downgrading of the Scajaquada Expressway and Scajaquada Creek. We are all aware of the possibilities and the potential. We know that different organizations and groups all have their own ideas about what it will be. Then there’s the DOT, which has its own ideas, and tends to act upon those ideas without listening to the community, or take the community’s best interest to heart.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
EAST AURORA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man in stable condition after Deshler Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway. The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023

NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar. But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon. "I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i...
NEWFANE, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora

If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
EAST AURORA, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo school parents upset with ongoing bus delays

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Nearly 27,000 Buffalo students rely on the bus to get to school and some parents say bus delays continue already a month into the new school year. The Buffalo School Board president says the district is still trying to hire 40 additional drivers for its routes as nationwide school bus driver shortages continue.
BUFFALO, NY

