collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
wmay.com
Protestor disrupts AG candidate’s news conference over SAFE-T Act’s cashless bail provision
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore is calling for his Democratic opponent to condemn disruptive action from protesters after his news conference was “shut down.”. Outside of the Cook County jail Wednesday, Paul McKinnley, with an ex-offender organization, spoke against the SAFE-T Act...
Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T Act
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Democratic Illinois state senator wants to change the language of the SAFE-T Act. Cash bail will go away in Illinois on January 1. A judge can still order someone to be held under certain circumstances. Scott Bennett, a former prosecutor, represents the Champaign area. He wants to change the “flight […]
Illinois state’s attorneys sue over SAFE-T Act
YORKVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kendall County State’s Attorney is suing Illinois in hopes to change the new SAFE-T Act scheduled to start on January 1. Attorney Eric Weis is joining several other state’s attorneys who have made a similar move, such as attorneys for Will and McHenry Counties. The suit, which was filed Friday […]
starvedrock.media
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
Poll: Pritzker holds double-digit lead over Bailey; economy remains top issue for voters
CHICAGO — With early voting starting in some parts of Illinois this week, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker holds a commanding 15-point lead over GOP challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey, according to a new WGN-TV/The Hill/Emerson College Polling survey of likely voters. Debates between Pritzker and Bailey will be held on October 6 in Peoria and […]
capitolfax.com
DeVore again goes against the party line on SAFE-T Act, claims law would harm “Black men and other minorities”
Proof that if you bend the political spectrum enough the far left and far right eventually meet. I thought the whole point of the law is to prevent what Devore is complaining about. I thought all of the Republicans are saying there will be anarchy on the streets if pot smokers and shoplifters are free.
wcsjnews.com
Other State’s Attorneys File Lawsuit
Several Illinois county state's attorneys have filed separate lawsuits against the 764-page Safe-T Act. On January 1, 2023, cash bail will eliminated in Illinois. They are Will County’s James Glasgow, Kankakee County’s Jim Rowe, McHenry County’s Patrick Kenneally, and Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten. Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weiss also has filed against the State of Illinois.
Herald & Review
Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Loftus granted final approval of the settlement Wednesday. She granted preliminary...
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Governor in the 2022 Election
One of the most contentious races in the 2022 general election will decide Illinois’ next governor, as incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces off against Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey. Earlier this year, Bailey bested a crowded Republican field, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and attorney Jesse Sullivan, and Pritzker...
Some say Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment would empower workers, others say it would cost state
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may be hearing some talk about a so-called Workers' Rights Amendment on the November ballot in Illinois.But what does it actually do? CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported depending on whom you ask, it would either empower workers or give unions too much power.Giving Illinois workers the constitutional right to unionize is now Amendment No. 1 on the November ballot. Those in favor of it, like Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers' Rights, have billed in the Workers' Rights Amendment."The Workers' Rights Amendment will also protect Illinois workers from politicians who try to pass anti-worker...
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school
The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
KSDK
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
wtae.com
Fugitive from Illinois arrested in Washington County following standoff
DONORA, Pa. — A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and other offenses in Illinois was arrested following a standoff in Donora, Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Lewis McCracken, 27, of Elgin, Illinois, was arrested on Tuesday night. Police said he was wanted for a double...
WSPY NEWS
Convicted killer of female Oswego teen scheduled for parole hearing
UPDATE: Major Morris Jr. has been denied parole by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Just one day after she went missing 49 years ago, her killer is scheduled to have his parole request considered by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board in Springfield sometime Wednesday. Major Morris Jr., who grew up...
walls102.com
Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Goes Before Voters in 2022 Election
In November’s election, Illinois voters will be asked whether they wish to add constitutional protections for workers who are seeking to unionize. Specifically, the Workers’ Rights Amendment question on the 2022 ballot will ask voters whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, so that they may negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
