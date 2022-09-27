ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election

(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois state’s attorneys sue over SAFE-T Act

YORKVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kendall County State’s Attorney is suing Illinois in hopes to change the new SAFE-T Act scheduled to start on January 1. Attorney Eric Weis is joining several other state’s attorneys who have made a similar move, such as attorneys for Will and McHenry Counties. The suit, which was filed Friday […]
wcsjnews.com

Other State’s Attorneys File Lawsuit

Several Illinois county state's attorneys have filed separate lawsuits against the 764-page Safe-T Act. On January 1, 2023, cash bail will eliminated in Illinois. They are Will County’s James Glasgow, Kankakee County’s Jim Rowe, McHenry County’s Patrick Kenneally, and Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten. Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weiss also has filed against the State of Illinois.
CBS Chicago

Some say Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment would empower workers, others say it would cost state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may be hearing some talk about a so-called Workers' Rights Amendment on the November ballot in Illinois.But what does it actually do? CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported depending on whom you ask, it would either empower workers or give unions too much power.Giving Illinois workers the constitutional right to unionize is now Amendment No. 1 on the November ballot. Those in favor of it, like Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers' Rights, have billed in the Workers' Rights Amendment."The Workers' Rights Amendment will also protect Illinois workers from politicians who try to pass anti-worker...
WGN News

Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes

CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
The Associated Press

Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school

The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo said state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. “Right now in Missouri we are faced with the horrifying truth that a network of immoral individuals have engaged in what amounts to organized crime against children,” Vescovo wrote. But he said the situation is “more far-reaching and contains more deeply-rooted corruption than we are able to address solely at the state level.” Vescovo didn’t immediately respond to an interview request to explain his concerns about corruption.
wtae.com

Fugitive from Illinois arrested in Washington County following standoff

DONORA, Pa. — A fugitive wanted for attempted murder and other offenses in Illinois was arrested following a standoff in Donora, Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Lewis McCracken, 27, of Elgin, Illinois, was arrested on Tuesday night. Police said he was wanted for a double...
WSPY NEWS

Convicted killer of female Oswego teen scheduled for parole hearing

UPDATE: Major Morris Jr. has been denied parole by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. Just one day after she went missing 49 years ago, her killer is scheduled to have his parole request considered by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board in Springfield sometime Wednesday. Major Morris Jr., who grew up...
walls102.com

Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
NBC Chicago

Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Goes Before Voters in 2022 Election

In November’s election, Illinois voters will be asked whether they wish to add constitutional protections for workers who are seeking to unionize. Specifically, the Workers’ Rights Amendment question on the 2022 ballot will ask voters whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, so that they may negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
WCIA

Illinois State Police warn of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
