MENDOTA – A residential fire in Mendota caused one resident to have to escape the home out of a second story window Wednesday. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called around 9:15 AM to the 1100 block of Jefferson Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, they found two occupants outside but a third had to climb out of a second floor window onto a porch roof to escape the smoke. They were able to climb down with a ladder. The fire was reportedly contained to the living room. Two dogs and a cat were also removed from the home, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents. Peru Fire and EMS, along with Earlville Fire responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO