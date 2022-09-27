Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grundy County Corn Festival: 9/28 - 10/2Adrian HolmanMorris, IL
BBQ-n-Blues on 9/9Adrian HolmanLasalle, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Jelani Day Foundation to help combat 'Missing White Woman Syndrome'Lashaun TurnerPeru, IL
Related
Elgin’s Red Poppy Bistro Looks to Relocate to Nearby City
Owners claim the city government has made it impossible for them to succeed
IDOT announces work on I-80 in Joliet starting Sept. 29
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the fourth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, lane […]
walls102.com
Resident climbs out second story window to escape fire
MENDOTA – A residential fire in Mendota caused one resident to have to escape the home out of a second story window Wednesday. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called around 9:15 AM to the 1100 block of Jefferson Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, they found two occupants outside but a third had to climb out of a second floor window onto a porch roof to escape the smoke. They were able to climb down with a ladder. The fire was reportedly contained to the living room. Two dogs and a cat were also removed from the home, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents. Peru Fire and EMS, along with Earlville Fire responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WSPY NEWS
Developer eyeing three downtown Yorkville properties
The Yorkville City Council on Tuesday agreed to open discussion with a development company on three downtown properties. KEH Development, represented by Pat Harbour and attorney Boyd Ingemunson are looking into purchasing and developing the city's bank property, the old FS property, and the grain silos, all in downtown Yorkville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
wjol.com
WJOL Tours the new CenterPoint Toll Bridge
The privately financed project by Houbolt Road Extension JV, LLC, a joint venture between United Bridge Partners and CenterPoint Properties, involves constructing a new 1.5 mile-long highway extension including a 0.4-mile bridge over the Des Plaines River to connect Interstate 80 with the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and its Union Pacific and.
starvedrock.media
Marseilles Clean-Up Days Happening Next Weekend
If you live in Marseilles, it’s time to do some “fall cleaning” before the snow gets here. The next city clean-up days are set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday October 6th thru the 8th. Doors have to come off large appliances and cleanup crews won’t accept brush, tree limbs, garbage, tires, electronic items or chemicals. You’ll need to prove you live in Marseilles to take part.
wcsjnews.com
Cherry Fire Department Wins Grundy Co. Corn Festival Water Fights
Day 1 of the Grundy County Corn Festival was successful. The day was highlighted by the WCSJ/WJDK Talent Show and the water fights on Washington Street. The Cherry Fire Department won the water fights, second place went to the Chatsworth Fire Department and the Sandwich Fire Department finished third. More great events are scheduled for day 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjol.com
Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
wcsjnews.com
Marseilles Man Killed in ATV Accident in Seneca
The Seneca Police Department has released information about an ATV accident that occurred this past weekend. Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said a passerby saw a man and a flipped ATV off the roadway on East 2850th Road or Brookfield Drive in Seneca around 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
fox32chicago.com
Chipotle to open first restaurant with drive-thru lane in suburban Chicago
STREAMWOOD, Ill. - Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs. The drive-thru lane will open at the location in Streamwood near Sutton Road and Irving Park Road. The Chipotlane allows customers to place an order on the mobile app and pick up their food without...
WIFR
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marinelink.com
J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract
A tow enters the lock chamber from downstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo: USACE Rock Island District) La Crosse, Wis. based marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Rockdale, Ill.
northernstar.info
Sycamore Police: Motorcyclist killed in automobile accident
On Monday, an accident between a motorcycle and an automobile left one person deceased at the intersection of DeKalb Avenue and Mercantile Drive. Sycamore Police and Fire departments responded to the incident around 4:36 p.m. Monday. There were two passengers in a 2017 GMC Arcadia and one person on a...
WSPY NEWS
Man hurt in accident at manufacturing facility in Yorkville
Yorkville emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of Commercial Drive Saturday morning for an accident involving machinery. The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection district says a worker at a manufacturing facility had gotten his hand caught in some machinery. Other workers at the facility were able to free the man's hand before paramedics arrived.
Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent infestation
DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents at an Ogle County mobile home park have complained of a rodent infestation. Neighbors said that they have called multiple agencies for help, with no luck. A woman living in the park said that she started smelling odors first before hearing about a neighbor finding a rodent on the […]
wcsjnews.com
Morris Police Reminding People of Grundy Co. Corn Fest Rules
The Grundy County Corn Festival Committee and Morris Police Department are reminding people of a few rules for the start of Corn Fest this year. Corn Fest Committee Chairman John Sparrow was in our studios last week. Sue Morse with the committee wanted to thank the Morris Police Department. Your...
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
Walmart opens its first fulfillment center in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is celebrating the opening of a new facility in Joliet, but you can't just walk in and start buying things. Walmart opened a new fulfillment center Wednesday at 3501 Brandon Rd. It's the first facility of its kind for Walmart. Rather than a traditional store, it's a location where workers pack up and ship out items bought online.It's the first of four such centers using a blend of people, robotics, and machines to deliver online purchases even quicker, improving local access to next-day or two-day shipping.Walmart has said the fulfillment center will create 1,000 new jobs.
wcsjnews.com
Channahon Trustees Grant Liquor License To Local Business
A new establishment will be opening in the Village of Channahon. Village of Channahon President Missey Moorman Schumacher recently spoke with WCSJ about the lucky dogs that will be coming to town. Schumacher said the restaurant is also applying for a liquor and gaming license. Your browser does not support...
Comments / 0