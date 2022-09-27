ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
People

Thanks to This Steam Mop, Shoppers Say Floor Care Is 'No Longer a Dreaded Chore' — and It's 59% Off

“It is lighter than the Swiffer Wet Jet” There are just some messes that can't be tackled by a standard vacuum or an old-school mop. Whether it's a floor that's been neglected with built-up dirt and grime, shower tiles that have seen better days, or furniture with lingering stains, sometimes a modern solution is the answer.  But if you're also looking to keep costs reasonable when shopping for cleaning tools, we recommend snagging the Moolan Steam Mop while it's currently 59 percent off at Amazon. Thanks to the...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Roomba Finally Made the 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop Practical

Robot vacuum cleaners have become fairly ubiquitous, with many people happily accepting the little cleaning robots’ faults in exchange for the ability to cross a time-consuming chore off of their to-do lists. Robot mops haven’t quite garnered the same following yet, however — and robot vacuum-mop combos? Let’s just say they often do more harm than good.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save Up to $300 on Roborock Vacuums With These Instant Coupon Discounts

If you have a busy schedule, cleaning your home may be difficult to do on a daily basis. Maybe you clean every weekend, but if you want to keep your home free of dirt and mess each day, you might want to invest in a good robot vacuum. You don't have to dish out money and pay full price for one: Amazon is offering great robot vacuum deals on select Roborock models.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irobot#Roomba#Vacuuming#Mop Promises
People

Amazon Is Filled with Steep Discounts on Shopper-Loved Bath Towels and Mats — Up to 59% Off

There are deals on towel sets, luxury bath towels, and memory foam bath mats There are few things better than taking a warm, relaxing shower, and few things worse than having to wrap yourself up in a scratchy, thin, worn-out towel — or step onto a bath mat that's just as bad. If there's one simple way to completely upgrade your bath experience, it's by replacing old towels and bath mats with super-soft and plush new ones.  For those who are in the market, Amazon has tons of...
SHOPPING
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Product Goes Viral

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
PC Magazine

Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro Gen 2 Review

Outdoor security cameras are a foundational part of any smart home security system, so it's vital to pick the correct one for your needs. If you rely on the Vivint Smart Home platform, the company's Outdoor Camera Pro Gen 2 ($399.99) is the obvious choice. It improves upon its predecessor, the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro, with a more capable processor, onboard video storage, and support for Vivint’s Spotlight Pro. But like the original, this model is quite expensive and won't respond to Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. If you want a more capable (and affordable) outdoor security cam that integrates with lots of third-party devices and services, the Editors’ Choice-winning Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera ($199.99) remains a better option. That said, Vivint customers might still prefer the Gen 2 camera because of its tight first-party integration.
ELECTRONICS
People

This TikTok-Famous Cordless Vacuum Mop Is a 'Game Changer,' According to Shoppers — and It's $100 Right Now

“This cuts my cleaning time in half” It takes a lot to keep the floors clean in your home. Sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, steam cleaning — there are so many tools needed to get these well-trodden surfaces to a sparkling state. Fortunately, what would normally take you hours to do just got a whole lot easier, thanks to a cleaning machine that buyers can't stop raving about. The Tineco cordless vacuum mop is two cleaning tools in one. Its performance beats out a lot of competitors and makes doing...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Headlines

Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices

Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on vacuum cleaners and more

If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in just under two weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the sale have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from the online...
SHOPPING
pymnts

Alexa Becomes a Shopper’s Virtual Stylist With New Echo Smart Screen

In a move aimed at connecting voice-powered shopping, entertainment and information systems via a bigger touch screen, Amazon’s latest wall-mounted iteration of its Echo device not only marks a technological step forward for the company, but an incremental advance for the nascent voice commerce category too. Named after the...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Kindle Scribe, new Echo speakers, and everything Amazon announced at its 2022 hardware event

Amazon held its annual fall hardware launch event yesterday where it introduced a lot (and we mean a lot!) of new products under its Kindle, Echo, Blink, and Fire TV line of brands. Among the company's announcements were a brand-new Kindle that you can doodle on — aptly called Kindle Scribe, an updated Fire TV cube, and a new generation of Echo devices, and much more. Here is a list of some of the most exciting announcements from the launch event.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon Echo Auto 2nd-Gen: Bring Alexa on Your Commute or Travels

Amazon revealed a collection of new devices and services for your home at its fall product event on Wednesday, plus one for your car. The second generation of Echo Auto, the device that brings Alexa with you on your commute or travels, is set to arrive later this year. You can sign up to be notified when the new Echo Auto is available.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy