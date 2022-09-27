ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince of Wales has no plans for formal investiture ceremony

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
The Prince of Wales has no plans to stage an investiture ceremony to formally mark receiving his new title, it has emerged.

William’s father was officially invested with the title Prince of Wales by the Queen during an event staged at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969.

During the elaborate ceremony the Queen placed a coronet on Charles’ head and helped arrange robes around his shoulders, and he pledged allegiance to his mother with the words: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales do become your liege man of life and limb.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have begun their first visit to Wales since receiving their titles, travelling to Anglesey where they made their first home as newlyweds and where they took Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

It is understood William has no plans for “any kind” of an investiture like the ceremony staged for the King, and is focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

A royal source said in the aftermath of the Queen’s death: “The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

A few days after the Queen’s death, William spoke via telephone with Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, a conversation where William mentioned his “deep affection for Wales”.

The prince, who served as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot when living on Anglesey with wife Kate, “expressed his and the Princess of Wales’s honour in being asked by the King to serve the Welsh people”.

Large crowds surrounded Holyhead Marina to greet the royal couple.

Among those waiting patiently for hours was four-year-old Theo Crompton – wearing his school tie and uniform – who was rewarded with the chance to present a bouquet of pink roses to Kate and also meet William.

His mother, Rebecca Crompton, 35, said: “We were actually on the way to school when I changed my mind and decided to bring him down here for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“And now he has just met the future king. Today’s visit is history. We had to be here.”

GP Hannah Sanders, 36, husband, Ed, 35, and their 12-day-old son Tomos, from Menai Bridge, were also in the crowd as Kate spotted Mrs Sanders cradling her newborn.

Mrs Sanders said: “She asked me how old he was and how he had been sleeping. She said she remembered having George here on the island when he was this sort of age.

“She told me to enjoy the time together and promised that sleep does get better.”

Michelle Challis-Jones, 50, from Holyhead, also spoke briefly to Kate who stroked the dog she was carrying, named Ollie.

Ms Challis-Jones said: “She said he keeps you warm, he’s like a hot water bottle. She was talking about her dog and they could have fun on the beach together.”

William and Kate were warmly welcomed by onlookers and received several rounds of applause and cheers.

William was heard to recall the couple’s first official engagement in 2011 after they announced their wedding when they launched a new RNLI lifeboat at Trearddur Bay, Anglesey.

He told crowd member Pauline Bentley: “She (Kate) smashed the bottle. It really works.”

Earlier they met crew and volunteers from Holyhead Lifeboat Station, one of the oldest on the Welsh coast, where over the years its members have received a total of 70 awards for gallantry.

The station’s president, Graham Drinkwater, 74, told the couple: “I was the youngest once and now I’m the oldest. I started in 1966 which was my first lifeboat call and 2002 was my last.

“There was no training when I started. You were thrown into the deep end.”

The station’s coxswain, Tony Price, told William and Kate about its new mental health welfare room on site.

He said to them: “We had an incident here in Holyhead where one of the crew gave CPR and tried to revive a person. Within the chaos and everything going on we realised we didn’t have a bolthole – somewhere our crew could go to look into that welfare.

“We now have a 24/7 helpline for the crew. The greatest thing they have done is when they (the crew) turn up now they can actually say ‘no, this is not for me’. I think that’s great.”

Volunteers recalled Storm Emma which wrecked Holyhead Marina in 2018 and destroyed 80 boats and vessels.

William said: “A bit of a dramatic year that one.”

He also discussed the storm with members of HM Coastguard who the royal couple met at the nearby Holyhead Marina and Cafe Bar.

The prince asked: “Was that predicted at the time?”

Deputy station officer at Holyhead Coastguard rescue team, Arwel Jones, replied: “We weren’t expecting the marina to be blown away.”

William also spoke to local sea cadets including Kian Evans who said he aspired to join the Marines.

When the youngster told him he enjoyed drills, the prince quipped: “I have not heard many future Marines say they like the drill. They usually avoid the drill.

“Well, you are looking very smart.”

Kian replied: “Thank you, sir.”

The couple met lifeboat crew member Mark Wade, 49, who told them he had once led the rescue of a Jack Russell dog which had fallen 30ft from a breakwater on to a bed of seaweed.

He said: “We managed to locate the dog, retrieve it safely and get it back to its owner.

“William and Kate were really interested in the different types of calls we get. This one sticks in the mind because we tend to go out to people, but this involved an animal.”

William and Kate also spoke to members of Holyhead Sailing Club and a number of tourist business owners.

They will visit Swansea later on Tuesday.

Smiling Charles, William, Camilla and Catherine captured in new image

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives has been released by Buckingham Palace. The image of King Charles III and his Queen Consort, standing alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, was taken at Buckingham Palace on September 18, just 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.
King Charles coin portrait unveiled by the Royal Mint

The official coin effigy of King Charles III has been unveiled by the Royal Mint. People will start to see the King's image in their change from around December, as 50p coins depicting Charles gradually enter circulation to meet demand. In the meantime, the Mint will release a memorial...
Ben Wallace: Specialist ships will protect underwater cables from Russia

Ben Wallace has announced the Government has committed to "two specialist ships" with the capability to patrol and protect underwater infrastructure from Russia. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, the Defence Secretary told members the "mysterious" damage inflicted to the Nord Stream pipelines this week should be a reminder of how "fragile" the UK economy and infrastructure are in the face of "hybrid attacks".
Buckland: Brexit 'freedom' will bring a freeport to Wales for the first time

The Government is using its Brexit "freedom" to "bring a freeport to Wales for the very first time", Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said. He told Conservative Party members at Birmingham's International Convention Centre (ICC) that "being a proud unionist doesn't make anyone less Welsh and being proudly Welsh doesn't make anyone less of a unionist. The two go hand in hand".
Putin 'highly unlikely' to use nuclear weapons but is not rational, says Wallace

Vladimir Putin is "highly unlikely" to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict but he is not acting in a "rational" way, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. The Russian president has threatened to use "all the means at our disposal" if his country is threatened, seen as a sign that he could use tactical nuclear weapons in response to attacks on parts of Ukraine he has annexed.
Strictly's Tyler West completes London Marathon

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tyler West has completed the London Marathon while also currently competing in the physically demanding celebrity dance show. The 26-year-old radio DJ is taking part in the BBC One programme with Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, who was at the running event cheering her dance partner on.
Ousted Burkina Faso leader offers resignation, say mediators

Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader has offered his resignation as long as his security and other conditions are met, and the new junta leader who overthrew him has accepted the deal, religious leaders mediating the West African nation's latest political crisis have said. A junta spokesman later announced...
Tory minister hits out at 'backbiting' colleagues

Tory minister Dehenna Davison says she had been surprised by the amount of "backbiting" among her fellow Conservative MPs. The levelling-up minister told a conference fringe event she had expected "more camaraderie" among her colleagues. Ms Davison, who has been an MP since 2019 and got...
Second day of protests against soaring energy prices and climate crisis

Activists have taken part in a second day of protests to demand the Government end the cost-of-living and climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas. The Just Stop Oil (JSO) group said that 250 of its supporters held marches through central London on Sunday where they disrupted traffic in shopping districts and tourist hubs before carrying out a sit-down protest on Waterloo Bridge.
Centre-right GERB party forecast to win Bulgarian elections

The centre-right party of Bulgarian former premier Boyko Borissov, which is blamed for presiding over years of corruption, is likely to be the winner of parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll. The survey by Gallup International showed the GERB party earning 24.6% support, apparently edging out the reformist We...
England finish with a flourish in Lahore to wrap up T20 series win over Pakistan

England ended their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on a triumphant note, easing to a 67-run victory in the Twenty20 series decider. An entertaining series had tilted this way and that to leave the sides locked at 3-3 heading into the finale at Lahore, but Dawid Malan's 78 not out set the table for a decisive result in England's favour.
European Super League can revive 'sick' football says Real Madrid president

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes football is "sick" and claimed resurrecting the European Super League project would be one way to restore its health. The Spanish giants were one of a dozen clubs in April last year who signed up to a proposed breakaway league, which collapsed following backlash from supporters once the idea came into the public domain.
Northern Ireland minister apologises for past 'ferocious' Brexit stance

A Northern Ireland minister who was previously a strident Brexit supporter has apologised for his former "ferocious" stance on negotiations with the EU. Steve Baker, previously a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that relations with Ireland were not "where they should be" and added that ministers needed to act with "humility" to restore relationships with the Republic and the EU.
