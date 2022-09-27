ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA publisher cuts ties with Outriders developer's next game

By Ali Jones
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKTB6_0iBvgbtI00

Outriders developer People Can Fly says that its publishing agreement with Take-Two Interactive is set to be terminated two years into the development of its new game.

In a statement issued earlier today, the developer said that it "has received from Take-Two Interactive a letter of intent to terminate the development and publishing agreement by means of mutual understanding."

The agreement was attached to a new IP, known as Project Dagger, which the studio described as an action-adventure title. CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski said that People Can Fly "strongly believe in the Project Dagger's potential and are now committed to continue its development within our self-publishing pipeline."

We don't know much about the game, but Wojciechowski says that it's "still in pre-production," and that the team is "now focusing on closing combat and game loops," as well as migrating to Unreal Engine 5. It's not clear why Take-Two has decided to end the publishing agreement, but Wojciechowski also states that he assumes the two companies will part "on good terms," and that "I don't see reasons why we couldn't work with Take-Two on some other project in the future."

While likely a blow, the termination of the publication agreement is presented as an unfortunate hindrance for the studio rather than a total disaster. People Can Fly is currently working on six other games, some of which are already set to be self-published, and others which are coming in partnership with another major publisher, Square Enix. Square and PCF worked together on the studio's latest breakout hit, Outriders.

Helped along by a good Xbox Game Pass reception and a relatively quiet release window, Outriders was one of the bigger games of early 2021, and while it's not maintained its strong launch numbers, it's still bringing in five-figure player counts on Steam in good months. That relative success - in spite of suggestions the game may not have broken even - makes Take-Two's decision to cut ties with PCF even more confusing, but it seems likely that Project Dagger will find some sort of new home.

Keep an eye on the horizon with our list of new games 2022 .

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio

Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Companies#Gta#Outriders#Video Game#People Can Fly#Take Two Interactive#Project Dagger#The Project Dagger
Polygon

There are too many RPGs coming, and Square Enix is to blame

Reeling from pandemic production issues — and, perhaps, a gradual shift toward more sustainable working practices — the video game industry is well into a product drought. After a barren summer, we are facing a meager release schedule through fall and toward the end of the year, with few of the major titles and platform exclusives that usually adorn the season. By all accounts, late 2022 is a quiet time for video games.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist

A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight

"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
Polygon

Square Enix’s The DioField Chronicle is 2022’s sleeper RPG hit

Some friends and I have a saying about video games: “Less talk-y, more do-y.” It’s an extremely broad (and sometimes refutable) criticism aimed at the fact that, more often than not, video games are better when they let their gameplay speak for them. The DioField Chronicle is the latest champion of this sentiment.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ cheats will face “action” from Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be “taking live action” against cheaters in Modern Warfare 2, following concern over the prevalence of hackers in the shooter. In a tweet posted on Saturday (September 24), Infinity Ward outlined some of the action it would take as the last beta for Modern Warfare 2 entered its final days.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit

A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work

It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars location and puzzle guide

The Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars Domain is one of the new one-time dungeons in the Sumeru desert. Unfortunately, it’s buried beneath the sand. To unlock the Domain, you have to solve the nearby Pyro mechanism puzzle. If you need help, here’s how to unlock the Genshin Impact Garden of Endless Pillars Domain and how to complete it. As for the rest of the game if you're looking for Genshin Impact scarabs we have all the locations marked there for you, as well as some help with the Genshin Impact Canvas of Starlight Memories web event if you haven't done it yet.   The Garden of Endless Pillars is located in the northern part of the Sumeru desert. Keep an eye on your mini map for the exact location, as the Domain itself is buried. You’ll recognize the right spot by the stone ruins and Pyro mechanisms.   
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy