Genshin Impact 3.1 release time – Cyno and Candace banner starts soon

By Hirun Cryer
 2 days ago
Here's all the details you need for Genshin Impact 3.1's release time later today on September 27.

Well, that's if you're in the U.S., at least, because it turns out the Genshin Impact 3.1 update isn't going live until very early the following day for European audiences. The full Genshin Impact 3.1 release times are 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on September 27 and 4 a.m. BST/5 a.m. CEST on September 28 .

This means it's either going to be a very late night or early morning for you, depending on where you are around the world. That is, of course, if you're looking to hit the ground running on the new update as soon as it's live, but it's always worth remembering this new 3.1 update isn't a limited-time event.

Additionally, Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse always carries out routine maintenance periods before new updates actually go live in the game. This means that while the 3.1 update might technically launch at the times above, there's always the time while the update installs on your PC, console, or phone to take into account.

As for what the new update actually features, we reported on the unveiling of all the Genshin Impact 3.1 banners just earlier this month. The roster of Genshin Impact characters continues to grow with the five-star Cyno and Nilou, while the four-star Candace rounds out the trio. Cyno uses Electro, while both Nilou and Candace wield the Hydro element.

Finally, the new update sees the region of Sumeru expanding to the desert. This beloved region first graced the ongoing game back in the hefty 3.0 update, so the addition of even more environments to explore within Sumeru will no doubt go down well with fans.

Check out our full Genshin Impact character tier list guide for our ranking of all the best characters.

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

