Milling and paving begins in Village of Groton
GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays expected in the Village of Groton. Route 38 from the county line (Cayuga Street) through the Village is undergoing construction. Crews started milling Main Street today and are slated to start paving next week. Delays are expected. There will be no parking on Main Street for the duration of the project.
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ithaca Festival organizers seeking feedback
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Organizers of the Ithaca Festival are looking for feedback. They will address questions and concerns on Monday and discuss plans for next year. Organizers are also seeking new people to join the Festival Board of Directors. The open meeting begins at six o’clock Monday evening...
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
Dryden’s Plantation restaurant owner to rebuild
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
Longtime Tompkins County Recycling head to retire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County employee is set to retire. Barbara Eckstrom directs the Department of Recycling and Materials Management. She plans on retiring at the end of March. Until then, she says she’ll stay dedicated. Eckstrom has worked for the county for more than...
Recruitment remains a big challenge at Cortland County Sheriff’s Office
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is facing challenges. Mark Helms is sheriff. He says it’s been a rough few years. It’s meant a hard time recruiting new deputies. Despite the staffing shortage, Helms says road patrol deputies are still able to cover...
Comptroller: Cortland ‘susceptible to fiscal stress’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is one of four cities labeled by the New York State Comptroller’s Office as being susceptible to fiscal stress. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says Cortland’s fiscal score for the 2021 fiscal year is 49 point six. Fiscal scores are based on things like a municipality’s population, jobless rate, and year-end fund balance. DiNapoli says that overall, fewer local governments were in a state of fiscal stress than last year.
Cornell students organize support for Pakistan after flood
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Support for Pakistan at Cornell. The Cornell Daily Sun reports students and faculty are organizing flood relief for the nation, which is seeing roughly 33-million people displaced after recent flooding. Over 1,000 people have reportedly died in the flood. Scientists believe it’s been amplified by climate change.
Broome County convict returning to prison
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted rapist in Broome County is returning to prison on new charges. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Derek McNeil choked an 18-year-old woman in March during a domestic dispute, then broke a window at the Broome County Jail in May. McNeil will serve five years behind bars on charges of assault and criminal mischief, to which he pleaded guilty.
Ethics official pleased with pace of Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board aims to be thorough in its Reimagining Public Safety investigation. The board is looking into potential conflicts of interest involving Ithaca city officials. Chairman Rich John says the probe is moving steady. The board next meets on October 5.
