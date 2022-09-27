Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take […]
counton2.com
SLED: North Charleston store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday announced charges against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard (25) and Justin Outley (25) owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According...
abcnews4.com
NCPD ask public for information about Tuesday's homicide
UPDATE: The victim of the Blue House Road shooting has been identified by Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Tymel Howard, 24, from Summerville was found dead in a car by officers Tuesday, September 27th. NCPD is investigating the case. ------------------------------------------------- The North Charleston Police Department is requesting information about...
Georgetown PD: Man arrested for fraud
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday arrested Miguel Holmes (20) on multiple fraud-related charges. According to GPD, Holmes ordered smart board screens and mounts worth $23,328 and took possession of them before cancelling the payment. He also wrote a counterfeit check worth $9,000 to purchase a box truck for his […]
wspa.com
Deadly Summerville apartment fire under investigation by state officials
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly early morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex is being investigated by state officials. Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at Summerville Station Apartments. Multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First...
The Post and Courier
Body recovered at Old Trolley Road fire
Summerville Fire & Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 1660 Trolley Road on Sept. 29 just before 3 am. Reports from dispatch were multiple people were trapped in the fire. First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston police investigate overnight fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place the night of Sept. 27 outside an apartment complex in the Ladson area. Officers responded at roughly 11:30 p.m. to the Cypress River Apartments at 9325 Bluehouse Road to reports of gunfire, according to an incident report.
Building fire in the Low Country kills one, injures several more
One person is dead and several others are injured after a building fire in the Low Country. The fire was reported around 3 AM Thursday morning at an apartment complex in Summerville.
counton2.com
Goose Creek man sentenced to prison for electronics theft scheme
PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man who was working at a Philadelphia Walmart has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to steal and resell expensive electronics. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Rusmaldy Jimenez-Hiciano (38) of...
The Post and Courier
Man shot inside Summerville barber shop dies
SUMMERVILLE — A man has died after he was shot inside a Summerville barber shop on Saturday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Summerville police responded to Creative Cuttin Styles, 319 N. Cedar St. Upon entering the side door of the shop, an officer spotted "a trail of blood" leading to a man who had been shot, according to an incident report.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police reopen road after 3-vehicle crash in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Police Department says a road is back open after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday. Police tweeted about the crash at Long Point Road and Belle Point Drive around 4:30 p.m. They said Long Point Road reopened around 5:15 p.m. The details of the...
counton2.com
Woman suing DCSO, former deputy for brandishing weapons
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy is facing a lawsuit after allegedly threatening a woman with his service weapons. In October of 2020, while still employed as a DCSO deputy, Christopher Brooks went to speak to the assistant community manager at his Summerville apartment complex about a broken dryer in his apartment.
live5news.com
Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
counton2.com
Family suing Colleton County Sheriff’s Office over fatal officer-involved shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a man who died in May after being shot by a Colleton County deputy has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The lawsuit was filed by the McLeod Law Group on behalf of the...
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
abcnews4.com
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
2 arrested amid drug investigation in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies recovered nearly 10 kilograms of heroin following an investigation into illegal narcotics. Authorities executed a search warrant on a home off Gausetown Road in the Kingstree area on September 16 after their investigation revealed two people had delivered drugs to the home. Williamsburg County Deputies also executed a […]
counton2.com
Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix super markets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will...
counton2.com
GCSO searching for missing woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for an autistic woman who is missing from her home on Rio Vista Avenue. According to GCSO, Janie Mihalakis (25) left a note for her parents around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday saying she was running away. She...
Coroner: Juvenile killed in shooting at South Carolina Taco Bell
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age but said he was a 17-year-old male. Law enforcement responded at about 10 p.m. to the restaurant […]
