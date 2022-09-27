ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

abcnews4.com

NCPD ask public for information about Tuesday's homicide

UPDATE: The victim of the Blue House Road shooting has been identified by Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Tymel Howard, 24, from Summerville was found dead in a car by officers Tuesday, September 27th. NCPD is investigating the case. ------------------------------------------------- The North Charleston Police Department is requesting information about...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown PD: Man arrested for fraud

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday arrested Miguel Holmes (20) on multiple fraud-related charges. According to GPD, Holmes ordered smart board screens and mounts worth $23,328 and took possession of them before cancelling the payment. He also wrote a counterfeit check worth $9,000 to purchase a box truck for his […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
wspa.com

Deadly Summerville apartment fire under investigation by state officials

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly early morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex is being investigated by state officials. Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at Summerville Station Apartments. Multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Body recovered at Old Trolley Road fire

Summerville Fire & Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 1660 Trolley Road on Sept. 29 just before 3 am. Reports from dispatch were multiple people were trapped in the fire. First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston police investigate overnight fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place the night of Sept. 27 outside an apartment complex in the Ladson area. Officers responded at roughly 11:30 p.m. to the Cypress River Apartments at 9325 Bluehouse Road to reports of gunfire, according to an incident report.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Goose Creek man sentenced to prison for electronics theft scheme

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man who was working at a Philadelphia Walmart has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to steal and resell expensive electronics. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Rusmaldy Jimenez-Hiciano (38) of...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Man shot inside Summerville barber shop dies

SUMMERVILLE — A man has died after he was shot inside a Summerville barber shop on Saturday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Summerville police responded to Creative Cuttin Styles, 319 N. Cedar St. Upon entering the side door of the shop, an officer spotted "a trail of blood" leading to a man who had been shot, according to an incident report.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Woman suing DCSO, former deputy for brandishing weapons

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy is facing a lawsuit after allegedly threatening a woman with his service weapons. In October of 2020, while still employed as a DCSO deputy, Christopher Brooks went to speak to the assistant community manager at his Summerville apartment complex about a broken dryer in his apartment.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid drug investigation in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies recovered nearly 10 kilograms of heroin following an investigation into illegal narcotics. Authorities executed a search warrant on a home off Gausetown Road in the Kingstree area on September 16 after their investigation revealed two people had delivered drugs to the home. Williamsburg County Deputies also executed a […]
KINGSTREE, SC
counton2.com

Publix closing Lowcountry stores ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix super markets on Thursday announced that select stores will be closing Friday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in the Lowcountry. In a statement, Publix said “as always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities. We will...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

GCSO searching for missing woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for an autistic woman who is missing from her home on Rio Vista Avenue. According to GCSO, Janie Mihalakis (25) left a note for her parents around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday saying she was running away. She...
GEORGETOWN, SC

