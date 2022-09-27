ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
England v Germany LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Three Lions draw thriller

England head to the World Cup buoyed by a rousing comeback against Germany but a late error by Nick Pope meant under-fire Gareth Southgate’s side had to make do with a 3-3 draw at the end of a frenetic second half.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s Euros, hope and optimism has seeped away in recent months. England were relegated from the Nations League top tier following Friday’s loss to Italy and pressure looked set to increase on Southgate, and Harry Maguire, after Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty...
Gareth Southgate vows to stick to principles as he plots World Cup success

Gareth Southgate vowed to keep doing things his way regardless of the external noise and pressures as the England manager mulls over his World Cup squad selection and plots success in Qatar.This was always going to be a unique year given the tournament’s winter scheduling but the last few months have also been unlike anything encountered during the 57-cap former defender’s reign.England reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and just 14 months ago finished as Euros runners-up, but optimism and hope has been replaced by intense scrutiny following a drop in results.Relegated from the Nations League top tier...
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
England fans can drink up to 17 HOURS a day in Qatar after World Cup chiefs draft in Glastonbury event promoters

ENGLAND fans can drink for up to 17 HOURS a day at the Qatar World Cup. But they will have to dig deep to get a piece of the desert festival action. World Cup chiefs, who confirmed that fans will not need proof of Covid vaccinations but will have to have a negative PCR test within 48 hours of travelling to the Gulf state, have contacted Glastonbury event promoters Arcadia to run a Qatar 2022 version.
Declan Rice predicts who is the ‘future of English football’

Declan Rice has said Jude Bellingham can be ‘the future of English football for the next 15 years’.Bellingham started next to Rice at the centre of England’s midfield in their Nations League matches against Italy and Germany this week, and many observers felt that the 19-year-old did enough to secure a place in the Three Lions’ starting XI for their World Cup-opener against Iran in November.England fell to a 1-0 defeat by Italy on Friday (23 September) before drawing 3-3 with Germany in a thrilling game on Monday (26 September), but Bellingham’s performances marked some of the more positive aspects...
Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents

England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
