ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Don't expect OLED TVs to get cheaper anytime soon

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODlN5_0iBvcUWF00

With the global economy on the rocks and disposable income shrinking fast, you might expect the makers of OLED TV s to drop their prices in hopes of persuading consumers to open their wallets.

Well, it seems you'd be wrong. A new report by respected analysts Display Supply Chain Consultants (via The Elec , OLED-info , hdtvtest ) claims that OLED TV prices will remain stable for the next 2-3 years.

The reason? LG Display and Samsung Display – two of the biggest players in the OLED TV market – are predicted to slash investment in OLED manufacturing equipment.

DSCC reckons that overall spending on equipment has already halved from $3 billion in 2019 to $1.47 billion in 2021. This is predicted to drop further, to $1.42 billion in 2022 and then zero in 2023.

The lack of investment is said to be down to a number of factors including economic uncertainty, high inflation and poor profitability in the large-size OLED market (think 77-inches and beyond).

It's not all doom and gloom, though. LG Display is tipped to invest US$492 million in 2024, while the OLED TV industry as a whole is expected to spend some $2.011 billion, most of which will go on state-of-the-art robots that use inkjet technology to 'print' OLED screens.

So OLED TVs will be ten a penny from 2024 onwards, right? Sadly not. DSCC believes that despite the upcoming investments, neither LG Display or Samsung Display will drastically increase capacity between now and 2025, thus ensuring that prices continue to remain firm.

There might be some good news if you're considering a QD-OLED model like the excellent Sony XR-55A95K (QD-OLED is said to combine the best qualities of QLED and OLED displays), though.

Samsung is not expected to splash the cash on smarter QD-OLED manufacturing equipment, but it is believed to have found a new way to simplify the production process and slash costs.

With any luck, those reductions will be passed onto cash-strapped consumers over the next couple of years.

MORE:

QD-OLED TV: everything you need to know

Here's the full LG OLED TV line-up for 2022

There’s a new OLED panel manufacturer to rival LG

Comments / 1

Related
IGN

Deal Alert: Score a Massive 86" LG 4K Smart TV for Only $1100

When it comes to TV shopping, size matters. In fact, size might be the single most important factor when determining just how future proof your TV will be. Today, Best Buy is offering the massive 86" LG UQ75 4K Smart TV for only $1099.99. You won't find another 80"+ TV for the same price or less, regardless of brand.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
SPY

These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
ELECTRONICS
moneytalksnews.com

Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off

Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale

One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Lg Oled#World Economy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Elec#Lg Display#Samsung Display#Dscc
ZDNet

Samsung sale: The 65-inch Frame TV is 24% off today

I fell in love with Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K smart TV when I first saw it at their flagship store, but I didn't want to pay full price. If you've been eyeing this 65-inch TV, great news arrived today: It's currently on sale for 24% off on Woot!, bringing the price down to only $1,519.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Intel and Samsung show off new ‘slidable’ display prototype

It looks like Samsung and Intel have moved from foldable PC displays into a new realm of ‘slideable’ displays. The company’s shared a look at their new slidable display prototype at yesterday’s Intel Innovation keynote. Samsung Display CEO JS Choi joined Intel on stage to share...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Engadget

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with Alexa falls to an all-time low of $35

Both colorways are on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs

During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices

Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung The Freestyle x Helinox 830 g portable projector collaboration announced

Samsung has announced a limited edition The Freestyle projector created in partnership with Helinox, a Korean-based outdoor brand. The product launches in Korea on September 27 with a Helinox skin and a battery bag. The Freestyle, unveiled at CES earlier this year, is a portable projector that can throw 16:9 images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
ELECTRONICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

95
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy