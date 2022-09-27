ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The X

Lovelanders Are Missing This One Place the Most, These Days

"Things change," "Time moves on." Two sayings that are very, very true. Folks were recently talking within the "I Love Loveland" Facebook page, about things that they used to do when they were young in Loveland. There were nearly 75 responses, with one place being mentioned more than the others.
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver animal protection offering free pit bull permits

DENVER — Pit bull owners in Denver can get a required permit for their dog for free, thanks to an effort to promote and increase registrations in the city. In Denver, anyone who owns an American pit bull terrier, an American Staffordshire terrier or a Staffordshire bull terrier is required to get a permit for their dog.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Home Prices Went Up $94 Per Day for Ten Years, Study Shows

Recent reports about home sales from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the Colorado Association of Realtors confirm that prices have finally started to drop in the metro area, even though they remain considerably higher than they were at this time last year. It's been a dizzying decade for...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
DENVER, CO
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver

Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Pipe bomb found behind grocery store in Colorado suburb: Police

DENVER — An active pipe bomb was found behind a grocery store in a Denver suburb Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a possible explosive device found behind a Safeway grocery store in Littleton, about 10 miles south of Denver. A contractor working at the store spotted the bomb, police said.
9News

Cars hit 2 children in 2 Denver locations

DENVER — Two children were hit by cars in Denver Tuesday afternoon – one child was hit by a car near a middle school and the other was a child struck by a car near an apartment complex. Denver Police (DPD) confirmed that a child was hit by...
DENVER, CO

