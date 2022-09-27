Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Stereogum
Les Claypool Responds To WILLOW’s Primus Cover
Two of the things we discussed with Willow Smith in our recent interview were her fondness for heavy rock music and for playing heavy guitar music on Instagram. In keeping with those qualities, last week she posted footage of herself playing along to a song from Conspiranoid, the new Primus EP released earlier this year. It was captioned “I FUCKING LOVE PRIMUS” along with a… warning? Rebuke? “If you haven’t listened to.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
NME
Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs
Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream
Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
KTLO
Watch video for rare Joe Strummer solo tune “Fantastic,” featuring Eddie Vedder cameo
A music video for “Fantastic,” a previously unheard solo Joe Strummer song featured on Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years box set, has debuted on the late Clash frontman’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a montage of photos and candid archival footage of Strummer, and includes...
Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ New Album of Classic Soul Covers
Bruce Springsteen will release a new studio comprised of 15 soul music covers on Nov. 11 on Columbia Records. Titled “Only The Strong Survive,” the album features songs from the catalogs of Motown and Stax Records, the songwriting duo of Gamble and Huff and more. The tracklist, which appears below, is like a set from a classic ’60s-early ’70s specialty soul radio show. The album, Springsteen’s 21st studio outing, will also feature guest vocals by soul great Sam Moore, as well as contributions from the E Street Horns, string arrangements by Rob Mathes and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa...
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Wrote Marianne Faithfull’s Biggest Song
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards wrote one of Marianne Faithfull's most famous songs after receiving advice from their producer.
NME
David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ to receive deluxe reissue containing dozens of unreleased tracks and demos
David Bowie‘s fourth studio album, ‘Hunky Dory’, will be released as a deluxe reissue that will include unreleased home demos, live recordings and other rarities from that era. ‘Divine Symmetry (An Alternate Journey Through Hunky Dory)’ is set to arrive on November 25 via Parlophone and will,...
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
How Slipknot Learned to Love Each Other More After Deaths of Joey Jordison + Paul Gray
In many ways, The End. So Far marks the end of an era for Slipknot, though the band has ensured that the album title does not signify the end of their career. But at this point, there is some time for reflection, and during a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, singer Corey Taylor was asked about the band's late former drummer Joey Jordison.
withguitars.com
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show
This is one hell of a supergroup - and they dusted off a rare track that Sabbath themselves last played in the 90s!
Autopsy’s Morbidity Triumphant: gore-metal godfathers are still sick after all these years
Album review: death metal sickos Autopsy keep the bad taste flag flying on new album Morbidity Triumphant
Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan attacks music industry "exploitation": "Think of all the people my generation has lost to addiction and suicide"
In a new interview,. Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan claims that the music industry is "designed to mess with your head"
NFL・
