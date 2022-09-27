ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Stereogum

Les Claypool Responds To WILLOW’s Primus Cover

Two of the things we discussed with Willow Smith in our recent interview were her fondness for heavy rock music and for playing heavy guitar music on Instagram. In keeping with those qualities, last week she posted footage of herself playing along to a song from Conspiranoid, the new Primus EP released earlier this year. It was captioned “I FUCKING LOVE PRIMUS” along with a… warning? Rebuke? “If you haven’t listened to.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”

As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
MUSIC
NME

Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs

Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Loudwire

How Behemoth’s Nergal Learned to Scream

Behemoth frontman Nergal is the latest harsh vocalist to join Loudwire on ‘How I Learned to Scream.’. Just like Nick Holmes from Bloodbath and Paradise Lost, Nergal’s introduction to extreme vocals came from Venom. “It was Cronos who really made me want to scream,” Nergal says. “He was a vocalist but also a combination of screaming and singing, because his screaming technique kind of included the melody in it as well.”
MUSIC
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ New Album of Classic Soul Covers

Bruce Springsteen will release a new studio comprised of 15 soul music covers on Nov. 11 on Columbia Records. Titled “Only The Strong Survive,” the album features songs from the catalogs of Motown and Stax Records, the songwriting duo of Gamble and Huff and more. The tracklist, which appears below, is like a set from a classic ’60s-early ’70s specialty soul radio show. The album, Springsteen’s 21st studio outing, will also feature guest vocals by soul great Sam Moore, as well as contributions from the E Street Horns, string arrangements by Rob Mathes and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa...
MUSIC
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
MUSIC
