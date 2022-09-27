Read full article on original website
Related
Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas
At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?
This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
Texas Sets New Record With World’s Longest Line of Sandwiches
It seems that for every possible category, there is someone trying to make the biggest or most of something, and Texas is home to a lot of record breakers. We can now add the world's longest sandwich assembly line to that list. Longest Line of Sandwiches Record. Tango Charities has...
Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation
Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Let’s Argue: These Are The Best Taco Cities In Texas
A recent study on the best taco cities in America found that Texas has a lot of love for them but California still has us beat. If you haven't noticed, we're currently engaged in a silent "CIVIL WAR" between Texas and California. The two states (and its residents) are fighting back and forth about which is better in various "cultural" and "political" ways. This one particular battle front has to do with food and one of our most beloved treasures: Tacos.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
Texans Not Happy with Latest Flex from Texas Department of Public Safety
Being a law enforcement officer is tough. We've seen that with the huge microscope that everyone wants to put them under for doing nothing more than their job enforcing the laws your elected officials have put on the books. Yes, there are some bad apples in the basket but that doesn't fully reflect the job law enforcement does on a daily basis. You couldn't do it and neither could I. But sometimes, there are moments that we all can raise an eyebrow towards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
‘Everyone Has an Oilwell, Right?’ Plus 4 Other Stupid Things Texans Are Asked
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked when traveling by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your...
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
Go Big or Go Mum: Now This Is a Texas-Sized Mum
Homecoming mums have a long history that dates back to 1950s and 60s. It's such a fun tradition that we have here in Texas. And it seems like every year it just gets bigger and bigger. When I was in high school, I didn't want a big mum because those...
Where Does Texas Fall on the List of States That Watch Too Much Football?
C’mon man – there’s no such thing as watching too much football. The TV networks seem to agree with my assertion, anyway. Think about it. There are only two days a week on which you can’t take in a football game on TV – Tuesday, and Wednesday. And that’s awesome.
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas
I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
How To Impress a Texan: Pronounce These Town Names Correctly
If you are not from Texas, you may not know how to pronounce these places, so here is your Texas Town Pronunciation Lesson. This is actually the birthplace of Anna Nicole Smith, she of course, never wanted anyone to know about the little Texas town she was from but don't call it "MEX-ee-uh."
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0