Texas State

Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas

At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?

This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation

Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
Let’s Argue: These Are The Best Taco Cities In Texas

A recent study on the best taco cities in America found that Texas has a lot of love for them but California still has us beat. If you haven't noticed, we're currently engaged in a silent "CIVIL WAR" between Texas and California. The two states (and its residents) are fighting back and forth about which is better in various "cultural" and "political" ways. This one particular battle front has to do with food and one of our most beloved treasures: Tacos.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
Texans Not Happy with Latest Flex from Texas Department of Public Safety

Being a law enforcement officer is tough. We've seen that with the huge microscope that everyone wants to put them under for doing nothing more than their job enforcing the laws your elected officials have put on the books. Yes, there are some bad apples in the basket but that doesn't fully reflect the job law enforcement does on a daily basis. You couldn't do it and neither could I. But sometimes, there are moments that we all can raise an eyebrow towards.
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Go Big or Go Mum: Now This Is a Texas-Sized Mum

Homecoming mums have a long history that dates back to 1950s and 60s. It's such a fun tradition that we have here in Texas. And it seems like every year it just gets bigger and bigger. When I was in high school, I didn't want a big mum because those...
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?

Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas

I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
How To Impress a Texan: Pronounce These Town Names Correctly

If you are not from Texas, you may not know how to pronounce these places, so here is your Texas Town Pronunciation Lesson. This is actually the birthplace of Anna Nicole Smith, she of course, never wanted anyone to know about the little Texas town she was from but don't call it "MEX-ee-uh."
