Read full article on original website
Just sayin...
1d ago
So I feel another frivolous law suit coming…never mind the extra 40 pounds he’s carrying around…that probably has nothing to do with his back issues…just sayin.
Reply
11
IT IS WHAT IT IS
1d ago
Your crying with all your BLOOD 🩸 MONEY YOU HAVE GET LOST CRY BABY! Just maybe it’s the 30 or 40 pounds extra your carrying, you think???
Reply
8
ACC Swindler
1d ago
Saw him at Rich Harvest week before last..he's walking up the fairway and somebody yells "cheater!". the whole crowd started laughing. he kept walking along and somebody asked him where his cowboy boots were and he said something like "i can't swing in those". anyway, it seems like he is tuning out the negative stuff, which he is probably used to.
Reply
4
Related
Look: Brooks Koepka Wife Beach Photos Are Going Viral
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and model Jena Sims married earlier this year. It's been a great 2022 for the couple, who are making major moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series and reportedly received a $100 million payment for the move. Not long later,...
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: The real reason why PGA Tour players are waiting to join LIV Golf
Another week and another LIV Golf rumour enters the GolfMagic inbox following United States' emphatic five-point victory at the Presidents Cup. This time we have received information from a LIV Golf insider as to the real reason why interested PGA Tour players are currently waiting on joining the Saudi-backed circuit until 2023.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIV Golf will reportedly, and sadly, soon purchase television time on Fox Sports
LIV Golf has built a reputation by using large sums of money to draw some of the top players in
NFL・
Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement
The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement
One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad
The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
GolfWRX
Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie just cemented his legacy with wild act at the Presidents Cup
Hideki Matsuyama might be the most recognisable player in Japanese golf. He may have also turned down the biggest offer from LIV to date:. However, in terms of showmanship, the 2021 Masters champion can’t hold a candle to his caddie. Shota Hayafuji has bits and pieces of form on...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
GolfWRX
Every driver that Tiger Woods has used since 2012
Every year since 2012, GolfWRX photographer Greg Moore has taken photos of Tiger Woods’ clubs. In the video above, we highlight those photos and list the driver (and shaft) that Woods was using every year from 2012-2022. He played on the Hawaii Pacific University Men's Golf team and earned...
Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson WITHDRAWS from antitrust lawsuit filed against PGA Tour
LIV Golf player and legend Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour as he said he could earlier this month. As per Daniel Rapaport of Barstool Sports, the six-time major champion has taken his name from the lawsuit which claims the PGA Tour "has employed its dominance to craft an arsenal of anticompetitive restraints to protect its long-standing monopoly."
LIV Golf's reported broadcast deal with Fox Sports may not be happening after all
LIV Golf's broadcast deal with Fox Sports 1 apparently isn't as close as initially thought. A report from Golfweek this week said that LIV Golf was close to an agreement with Fox Sports 1 for the Saudi Arabian-backed league's first television deal in the United States. After companies like NBC,...
Upworthy
Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry
It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy was rooting for the Internationals, is excited about the Ryder Cup, continues to bang on LIV and is looking for revenge at St. Andrews
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Just in case you haven’t noticed, not much gets past Rory McIlroy. Not when it comes to golf anyway. So it came as no surprise to hear that the Northern Irishman interrupted his preparations for this week’s Dunhill Links Championship, where he will partner his father, Gerry, in the team event, to take in what was going on at the Presidents Cup. Unlike his fellow Irishman, Shane Lowry (“I didn’t watch any of it.”) and U.S. Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick (“I saw zero of it and couldn't have had less interest in it”), McIlroy tuned in to watch.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf radically alters season-ending Team Championship in Miami
LIV Golf has revealed its unique format for the season-ending Team Championship at the Blue Monster, including singles and foursomes matchplay. According to Bob Harig of SI.com, LIV Golf has altered its plans to a three-day event as opposed to featuring just two teams over four days. This is to satisfy the needs of an unnamed broadcaster which is set to strike a deal with the Saudi-backed series.
Spieth, Schauffele lead U.S. over International team at Presidents Cup
Jordan Spieth sank clutch putts and finished off a 5-0 week, while Xander Schauffele secured the title-clinching point to lead the Americans to a ninth-consecutive Presidents Cup win over the International team.
Comments / 40