Norman, OK

Comments / 45

vicki Robertson
2d ago

if women don't want to get pregnant then don't!! This is the 21st century there are too many forms of birth control out there for there to be so many unwanted pregnancies. Are women just too lazy to use condoms, gell, foam. IUD, diaphragms. pills or just ole fashion abstinence. btw you can just use a calendar because you ovulate starting 14 days from the beginning of your last period and that lasts about 7-10 days. No reason for abortions!!!

Reply(4)
15
Jud Herring
1d ago

Women's health care has not been affected at all by getting rid of that ridiculous roe crap. Abortion is not a type of birth control and unless there is a risk for the mother or baby then there is no reason to kill a child. You women whining about this like you've all had something taken away from you just need to use some common sense and have protection or keep your legs closed.

Reply(1)
3
GreyBlackWolf
2d ago

preserving a a life isnt misogyny. But taking a life out of inconvenience is cold blooded murder.

Reply(20)
22
 

Oklahoma Daily

Community members reflect on experiences in Oklahoma pre, post-Roe

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court turned the clock back to before 1973, when abortion was not a protected right, maternal mortality rates were high and privacy was not a luxury people with uteruses had. Karen Irey, a former OU assistant professor of social work, remembers the fight...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists in state government, poll finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — An exclusive poll shows that a vast majority of likely Oklahoma voters believe corruption exists within state government. In a recent poll conducted by KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated ahead of Oklahoma's General Election in November, one in four likely voters believes corruption is running rampant within state government. Another 60% believe there is some corruption, and only 4% responded that they believe there is no corruption.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Norman, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Wade, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Norman, OK
city-sentinel.com

State Representative Kevin West supports special session bill to restrict gender reassignments at OU Children's Hospital

Oklahoma City – Rep. Kevin West, R-Oklahoma City, on Monday (September 26) expressed his support for special session legislation restricting improper gender reassignment medical treatment at OU Children's Hospital and predicted a statewide restriction will be considered in regular session. In a special session scheduled this week to consider...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Norman mayor has vision of unity to push city forward

NORMAN, Okla. — The mayor of Norman has a vision of unity to push the city forward. There is a new vision for the city of Norman and how they plan to move forward with some major changes in the future. It’s a vision of unity for Norman and Mayor Larry Heikkila said a vision hasn’t been there in recent years but now a gameplan has to be made to push the city forward.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force

A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OU Health planning to end 'certain gender medicine services'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced on Tuesday that is "proactively planning" the end of certain "gender medicine services" across its facilities. OU Health said that plan is already "under development." The move came following ahead of a special session later this week where the state legislature is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTBS

Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax

Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
OKLAHOMA STATE

