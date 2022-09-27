Read full article on original website
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
LIV Golf Tour: Pat Perez's wife shares images of home decor to own the haters
Pat Perez was one player who went back on his word to join the LIV Golf Tour and in his first press conference as a signee claimed he felt like he had won the lottery as he swatted away accusations of sportswashing. It's fair to say things feel very confrontational...
PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf: "Freeriding off the Tour and its platform"
The PGA Tour's battle with the LIV Golf Invitational Series has taken another dramatic twist, as the established American circuit has filed court documents countersuing their mega-rich rival over "contract interferences". A 72-page lawsuit was filed on Wednesday night. It is the first time that the established American circuit has...
NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving
NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
NASCAR Driver Announces Decision Following His Terrifying Crash
Over the weekend, the NASCAR world watched a scary accident unfold during a race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Despite...
Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement
The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
Look: Brooks Koepka Wife Beach Photos Are Going Viral
Four-time major champion golfer Brooks Koepka and model Jena Sims married earlier this year. It's been a great 2022 for the couple, who are making major moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series and reportedly received a $100 million payment for the move. Not long later,...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad
The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News
On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
LIV Golf will reportedly, and sadly, soon purchase television time on Fox Sports
LIV Golf has built a reputation by using large sums of money to draw some of the top players in
Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision
Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
Why are there no South Korean players on LIV Golf right now?
You might be wondering why there has not been a single South Korean player teeing it up on the LIV Golf Invitational Series so far this season, but there is a simple reason according to a LIV Golf 'insider' who has spoken to GolfMagic. It is mandatory for South Korean...
Phil Mickelson among four LIV Golf players asking to be dismissed from antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Six-time major victor Phil Mickelson is among four members of the LIV Golf Series who are asking to be dismissed as plaintiffs from the breakaway league's federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the other LIV Golf defectors are Taylor Gooch, Ian...
Best Golf Putters 2022: Buyer's Guide and things you need to know
There have been many brilliant golf putters released in 2022 which have a variety of technological features to improve your game. Whether it is the shape of the face, the angle of the neck or the weight of the putter, there are several elements that you need to consider when purchasing a new golf putter.
LIV Golf radically alters season-ending Team Championship in Miami
LIV Golf has revealed its unique format for the season-ending Team Championship at the Blue Monster, including singles and foursomes matchplay. According to Bob Harig of SI.com, LIV Golf has altered its plans to a three-day event as opposed to featuring just two teams over four days. This is to satisfy the needs of an unnamed broadcaster which is set to strike a deal with the Saudi-backed series.
