The CEO of a major student-loan company says Biden's loan forgiveness plan has 'created all types of confusion' for borrowers
Jack Remondi, the CEO of Navient, said Biden's student-loan forgiveness has created "confusion." He said borrowers with FFEL loans still need additional guidance on steps to get relief. The Education Department advises people with FFEL loans to consolidate into direct loans to qualify. Weeks after President Joe Biden announced broad...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application
Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Congress just made it possible for student-loan borrowers who combined their balances with a spouse to separate their debt and receive federal loan forgiveness
Congress passed a bill to allow student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate their debt. Until now, law prohibited the separation of spousal loans because Congress shuttered the program in 2006. This barred those borrowers from accessing federal benefits like PSLF and broad loan forgiveness. Student-loan borrowers with spousal loans...
Will Student Loan Forgiveness Include Parent Plus Loans?
President Joe Biden announced his administration's much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. Student Loan Cancellation and Payment Pause: Live UpdatesMore: Student Loan Repayments...
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Do I Know If I Got a Pell Grant?
Students who received a Pell Grant to help pay for college could be eligible for double the student loan forgiveness under President Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan. If you have federal...
When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?
Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
Automatic Student Loan Payment Refunds Coming to Millions
Borrowers who paid off part of their loans during the COVID-19 payment pause will get refunded if they qualify for debt cancellation. Photo by Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images. Borrowers haven't needed to make payments on their federal loans since March 2020. Those who...
Government Announcing More Student Loan Forgiveness Details In October
An estimated 43 million Americans will receive student debt relief, with the Biden administration saying the details on how to get it will be announced in early October. It's welcome news to lots of borrowers, like Mary Dunne, who owes $60,000 in loans. "The $5,600 that I'm paying towards my...
What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness
Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
Biden's next student loans move could place billions more in debt on taxpayers
While money has yet to go out the door from President Joe Biden 's $500 billion student debt transfer , his next move in the higher education sector could have a much more significant impact on both borrowers and taxpayers. Going forward, Biden's Education Department proposes to cap student loan...
Student loan write offs are happening
In this viral Tik Tok video shared by creator @thepatiffany, she shares how more than one of her student loans were written off. This is the viral video that received over 500,000 views, 18,000+ likes, and over 600 comments:
They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?
According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
How Student Loan Forgiveness Could Impact the Military & Longstanding GI Bill
Since Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness program was first announced on Aug. 24, many have felt relief from the plan's measures to waive up to $10,000 of debt ($20,000 for Pell Grant...
54% of student loan borrowers say their mental health issues like anxiety and depression are directly related to their debt
While the previous student debt cancellations implemented by the Biden Administration have been beneficial for some, they haven't even put a dent in the debt acquired by many others, a new survey finds. Of 2,000 U.S. participants polled in a survey conducted by online education program, ELVTR, 63% of Americans...
Biden's student loan cancellation plan to cost $400B, Congressional Budget Office estimates
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers will cost the government about $400 billion, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in an estimate released Monday. The CBO’s evaluation of the administration's policy said the price tag is "a result of...
Student loan forgiveness plan hit with lawsuit
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden Administration’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loans has drawn a lot of criticism. Now it’s drawing a legal challenge. The Pacific Legal Foundation filed the first lawsuit against the plan this week. Michael Poon is an attorney with the foundation. “There is just nothing in the law […]
