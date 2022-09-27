ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The CEO of a major student-loan company says Biden's loan forgiveness plan has 'created all types of confusion' for borrowers

Jack Remondi, the CEO of Navient, said Biden's student-loan forgiveness has created "confusion." He said borrowers with FFEL loans still need additional guidance on steps to get relief. The Education Department advises people with FFEL loans to consolidate into direct loans to qualify. Weeks after President Joe Biden announced broad...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application

Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

Congress just made it possible for student-loan borrowers who combined their balances with a spouse to separate their debt and receive federal loan forgiveness

Congress passed a bill to allow student-loan borrowers with spousal loans to separate their debt. Until now, law prohibited the separation of spousal loans because Congress shuttered the program in 2006. This barred those borrowers from accessing federal benefits like PSLF and broad loan forgiveness. Student-loan borrowers with spousal loans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Loan Forgiveness#International Students#Us Bank#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Student Loan Debt#8b Investments#African#Nelnet Bank#8b Education Investments#American#Invezz
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
bestcolleges.com

Automatic Student Loan Payment Refunds Coming to Millions

Borrowers who paid off part of their loans during the COVID-19 payment pause will get refunded if they qualify for debt cancellation. Photo by Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images. Borrowers haven't needed to make payments on their federal loans since March 2020. Those who...
EDUCATION
newsy.com

Government Announcing More Student Loan Forgiveness Details In October

An estimated 43 million Americans will receive student debt relief, with the Biden administration saying the details on how to get it will be announced in early October. It's welcome news to lots of borrowers, like Mary Dunne, who owes $60,000 in loans. "The $5,600 that I'm paying towards my...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness

Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
EDUCATION
Jenn Leach

Student loan write offs are happening

In this viral Tik Tok video shared by creator @thepatiffany, she shares how more than one of her student loans were written off. This is the viral video that received over 500,000 views, 18,000+ likes, and over 600 comments:
The New York Times

They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?

According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
EDUCATION
WFLA

Student loan forgiveness plan hit with lawsuit

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden Administration’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loans has drawn a lot of criticism. Now it’s drawing a legal challenge.  The Pacific Legal Foundation filed the first lawsuit against the plan this week. Michael Poon is an attorney with the foundation.  “There is just nothing in the law […]
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy