mprnews.org
Hurricane Ian's next punch: 10-30 inches of rain to swamp central Florida
Hurricane Ian’s first punch delivered a devastating storm surge and damaging winds to Florida’s Gulf Coast. As Ian’s core crawls slowly inland across Florida, the next phase of damage will likely feature severe flash flooding across parts of central Florida. There are several meteorological reasons why Ian...
mprnews.org
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian
Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got...
mprnews.org
Driest September on record expands drought in Minnesota. Late fall color show.
We’re living through the driest September on record in the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. MSP Airport has recorded just .23” of precipitation this month. That’s a full 2.7” below average for September. And so far this year the Twin Cities is running nearly 8 inches below Average precipitation.
mprnews.org
Driest September on record for Twin Cities; drought widens in Minnesota
Temperatures will be right near normal for most of Minnesota Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated sprinkles north. Temperatures will be above normal Friday and into the weekend. Drought has also expanded across Minnesota in the past week. Drought expands across Minnesota. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
mprnews.org
Minnesota Now: Sept. 29, 2022
St. Paul voters passed historic rent control, and now the city council has pared that back with changes to an initial rent stabilization ordinance. We'll dig into what happened. Also, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey just nominated the city's new police chief and it could be a major turning point for...
mprnews.org
Break out the flannel and cider: Fall colors are emerging across Minnesota
It’s time to break out your buffalo plaid flannels and venture out to look at the fall colors. The last week of September acquainted us with cool temperatures of fall and, while it may be warmer this weekend, fear not — fall is here to stay. Or at least fall colors are.
mprnews.org
Born 100 years ago and raised in Minnesota, Oscar Pettiford changed the sound of American music
If you've ever learned a band instrument, or know someone who has, chances are you've heard the tune "Blues in the Closet" — a signature of the bebop era. What you may not know is that its roots go back to north Minneapolis, where one of its creators grew up. And today — Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 — marks exactly 100 years since that jazz pioneer, Oscar Pettiford, was born.
mprnews.org
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
Just a few months ago, heavy spring rains filled lakes and rivers to the brim and left farm fields too wet to plant. But summer brought less rain than normal across much of Minnesota. The result is a drought that's not as severe as last year, but is slowly expanding across the state, including central and southern Minnesota.
mprnews.org
Coldest night in five months: Frost advisories, freeze warnings in effect
Get ready for the coldest night in five months, Minnesota. Temperatures Wednesday morning will fall into the 20s up north, and 30s across most all of Minnesota Wednesday morning. The Twin Cities inner urban core is likely to drop to around 37 to 39 degrees early Wednesday. The last time...
mprnews.org
St. Paul rolls back part of its new rent control policy
St. Paul’s city council has voted 5-2 to roll back parts of its rent control policy that was put in place less than five months ago. The details of the rent control policy made it one of the most stringent of its kind in the country. The new amendments...
mprnews.org
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing Wednesday afternoon, but members...
mprnews.org
Voter guide: See Minnesota Attorney General candidates' stances
The two candidates running for Minnesota Attorney General have prioritized vastly different issues in the 2022 race. They can’t even agree on the mission of the Office. Incumbent Keith Ellison, 59, is highlighting abortion rights to Minnesota voters while his Republican opponent Jim Schultz, 37, counters that the election is about reducing crime across the state.
mprnews.org
Twin Cities drivers: Watch out for two weekend freeway closures
Two weekend freeway closures may affect drivers traveling in the southern Twin Cities metro area, starting Friday night. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says eastbound Interstate 494 will be closed from Highway 5 near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Interstate 35E. That's so crews can continue painting the Highway 55 bridge over the freeway in Mendota Heights.
mprnews.org
Minnesota health officials raise concerns over measles cases
Another case of measles has been confirmed in Minnesota, bringing the total to 13 since June. All of the cases are among unvaccinated children, ranging in age from 2-years-old to kids in their early teens, state health officials said in a press release. Measles is a very contagious respiratory virus...
mprnews.org
Photos: Library, mural dedicated to former St. Paul School Board Chair Marny Xiong
As a community organizer and St. Paul school board member, Marny Xiong worked tirelessly to support schools and students, and create a more equitable education system. She died from COVID-19 in June 2020 while serving as school board chair, but her goals, her name and her smile now live on to inspire students at a St. Paul school where she once attended classes.
mprnews.org
Torrent of money is unleashed across Minnesota campaigns
The campaign cash dash is quickly shifting to a phase where candidates, parties and independent groups are unloading money at a rapid clip as they try to sway voters tuning in ahead of the November election. New campaign reports published Wednesday reveal the ramp-up in spending in races for governor...
mprnews.org
Ramsey County prints ballots with recently deceased candidate's name
Ramsey County elections officials are asking the state Supreme Court to step in after the name of a recently deceased Republican candidate was printed on ballots for a St. Paul state legislative race. After the death of GOP candidate Beverly Peterson, Minnesota Republicans nominated Scott Hesselgrave to run in House...
