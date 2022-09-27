Read full article on original website
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Demolition of Fair Grounds Field paused amid public health danger posed by bat droppings
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A pause in demolition is what Friends of Fair Grounds Field want. And a pause is what they got -- at least for one day. That's while they raise public health concerns. An attorney for developer Linc Coleman sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins and his...
KSLA
PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition
“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
KTBS
Could lingering bat poop stop the wrecking ball at Fair Grounds Field?
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney is asking the city to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field because of public health concerns from lingering bat droppings. Attorney Jerry Harper addressed those concerns to Mayor Adrian Perkins Monday in a letter saying removal of the bat droppings, also called guano, was done in such a “sloppy manner” that large amounts remain and create “substantial health risks.”
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier DA: Federal, state indictments of BCPD cop unrelated
BENTON, La. – Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin was already making inquiries about allegations involving a Bossier City police officer when he learned another agency was doing the same thing. “I did these interviews personally,” Marvin said. And while he was questioning witnesses, he was repeatedly asked...
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier City cop now faces state indictment for malfeasance
BENTON, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, facing the loss of a lucrative moonlighting job as an apartment-complex security officer, misused confidential police information from another city to get the complex’s manager arrested, a state grand decided Tuesday in handing down criminal charges against him. The charge...
KSLA
How grant from Project Safe Neighborhood will help SPD target crime
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At a news conference held Tuesday, Sept. 28, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith announced the department has once again been awarded a Project Safe Neighborhood grant. [RELATED: Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future]. “Just recently we’ve been awarded Project...
KTBS
City eyes demolition of charred buildings from two major fires
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The owner of the old Shreve Square building that burned one week ago has been given 30 days by Mayor Perkins' administration to demolish what's left. Otherwise, the city will do it and send him the bill. But we've also learned that the city gave an order...
National Night Out Party Sign-Ups Soar, Extended in Shreveport
The number of neighborhoods taking part in Shreveport's National Night Out has soared this year with over 250 parties already registered. But City of Shreveport officials hope that even more communities will sign up and make the party even bigger. As a result, they have extended the deadline to register to Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 5 pm.
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
KSLA
Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
KTBS
Shreveport council hears update on 2 burned structures
SHREVEPORT, La. – The owner of one of the city’s oldest buildings in downtown Shreveport that was destroyed by fire last week still has plans to do something with the property. Meanwhile, he’ll make sure what’s left of the old building is removed and it's secured for public...
German Shepherd Pup Seeks Active, Loving Family in Shreveport
Annie Puppy is a 6-8-month-old puppy seeking a fun, active, and loving family. Potential suitors must like long walks, pretty much anywhere, frequent petting, and a fenced yard in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Are you looking for love? Annie Puppy is. Could you be a potential match? You can meet Annie...
KSLA
Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier grand jury indicts Haughton man in deadly drive-by shooting
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted a Haughton man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on a busy Bossier City street in August. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, was indicated for first-degree murder in the death of Devin Bufkin. He's held in Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility on a $520,000 bond.
q973radio.com
Why Are People In Shreveport Buying Halloween Candy Early?
We’re a little over a month away from Halloween… There’s plenty of time to stock up on candy — so, why are some people already buying candy in Shreveport?. 18% of us say we’ve always started stocking up on Halloween candy. Now, maybe those people just have better willpower than I do because I can almost guarantee you that, that Halloween candy would not be lasting till Halloween at my house! LOL.
bossierpress.com
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
Louisiana City’s New School Buses Have Cameras to Catch Drivers Who Don’t Stop
Via KTBS.com - "Bossier citizens beware. About 125 of our buses have surveillance cameras that can capture license plates if the school bus is stopped and it has its stop arm out and you pass it you are most likely going to get an invitation to see the judge." Hadden...
KSLA
Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and SPD Chief Wayne Smith held a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to address violent crime. “Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration,” said Perkins. Officials say 2021 was the deadliest year in the city’s history when...
KSLA
SFD crews called to fight vacant house fire near downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called to a fire near downtown on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The blaze could be spotted from KSLA News 12′s Tower Cam. Crews got the call at 5:48 a.m. to the 900 block of Sam Fertitta...
