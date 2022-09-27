Read full article on original website
This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa
It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
Monica Austin To Headline The Midwest CMO Fall Tour In Iowa This Year
If you've ever listened to US 104.9 on Sunday morning you may be surprised at the music you hear. It's an hour of original, and local country stars here in the Midwest. We have been so lucky to spotlight so many talented artists including our friend and QC native Monica Austin.
Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
Win Tickets To The Gun and Knife Show With US 104.9
Growing up my dad and grandpa would bring me to so many great events. I remember going to "Pheasants Forever" dinners, and the JAKES program dinners (that one was fun since my name was Jake.) but a big highlight was the gun and knife shows they would take me to as I got older.
How You Can Watch A Pixar Favorite Outside In Davenport
During the summer, residents in Davenport and throughout the Quad Cities had a chance to enjoy movies outside in LeClaire Park with Movies on the Mississippi. This Friday, the City of Davenport and the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department will host its first fall Movies on the Mississippi and the series' second-to-last event.
Ready for a Taste of Bavaria Right Here in the Quad Cities?
I love when everyone goes the extra mile for a party. For instance, Halloween parties are great when the decorations are looking good, but it's even better when everyone gets involved and dresses the part! You can have all the candy and dry iced drink you want...but if no one is dressed like a Ghostbuster or a kid from Stranger Things, then is it really a party?
Pioneer Village Harvest Moon Folk Music Festival Set For This Weekend
Considered a one of a kind country music event, the 8th annual Pioneer Village Harvest Moon Folk Music Festival is back this Sunday. All are welcome to this unique, and family-friendly event happening in Long Grove Iowa. Get ready for a day to remember Scott County!. Long Grove Iowa is...
Meet The Iowa Native Who Is On This Season Of “Survivor”
A man from an hour outside of Davenport is one of the competitors on this season of "Survivor". Cody Assenmacher is a 35-year-old who grew up in Preston, Iowa but now lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. He works in elevator sales and just made his debut on the new season of the show as one of the 18 contestants on the island. His parents hosted a watch party at The Downtown Pub for the season premiere, according to WHBF.
A Moline Middle School Locks Down After Kid Brings In Fake Gun
A Moline middle school went on lockdown early Thursday morning. The Moline Police Department says that a middle school student was observed entering the school with what appeared to be a gun. Luckily, it wasn't a real gun and all staff and students are safe and back to learning. In...
“Bridge To Nowhere”: 8 Bad Online Reviews of Davenport’s Skybridge
A downtown Davenport staple is the skybridge and overall, it's very well-reviewed but there are a few holes people find. TripAdvisor is where a lot of us go to find things to do in whatever place we're headed. I looked at Davenport's 'things to do' before I moved here in January. I've always thought the skybridge was really pretty and a lot of TripAdvisor reviews of it are positive. But I found 10 reviews that aren't so much on board. So here's what they said (the misspellings from some reviews are still there):
Check Out Oh So Sweet By Tiphanie’s Big Plans For New Downtown Davenport Location
Last month, one of Davenport's favorite bakeries made a huge announcement through Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
How You Can Attend Muscatine’s OktoBrewFest This Weekend For Free
With the fall season basically here and the month of October right around the corner, many people are preparing their livers for some solid beer drinking. This Saturday, Muscatine is hosting its annual Pear City OktoBrewFest and we have your chance to go for free!. If you're an avid beer...
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
Jon Pardi to Perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
If you love traditional country music, you aren't going to want to miss this show. Jon Pardi is one of the hottest artists in the format and he'll appear at the Great Jones Fair for the first time in his career next July. Pardi first hit the top 10 nearly...
Moline Police Department Trolls Adam Levine In Recruitment Ad
Whoever is running the social media accounts for the Moline Police Department needs a raise or something. Once again, the department is going viral but this time with a simple recruitment ad. Well, maybe not so simple if you don't know what's going on with Maroon 5's Adam Levine. The Moline Police Department used his recent cheating scandal to recruit officers and troll him all at the same time.
Don’t Miss ‘The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa’s Football Tradition’ Documentary
Patients, staff, teachers, and Hawkeye fans have all been featured in a half-hour documentary as part of Big Ten Network's new series "The B1G Moment." The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa's Football Tradition follows the events leading up to the first time Kinnick Stadium turned after the first quarter of Hawkeye football to wave to the kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
How A Quad Cities Band Can Get A Free Music Video Produced By Augustana College
You and your band wrote the best song. Then you spent all your money to get it produced. Now you want a music video to go with it. But the funds have run dry. Well here is a way you can get a music video for free while an Augustana College student gets an "A" to graduate.
Bettendorf Woman Goes Viral For Epic Fail [VIDEO]
What was supposed to be a kind gesture turned into an epic fail, and now a viral video. Twenty-three-year-old cosmetologist and resident of the Quad Cities, Morgan Boone, was visiting her parents one Sunday afternoon when something not so satisfying happened. Morgan and her boyfriend had gone out to pick...
