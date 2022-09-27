ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IA

Comments / 0

Related
US 104.9

This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa

It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
ANAMOSA, IA
US 104.9

Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities

September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Win Tickets To The Gun and Knife Show With US 104.9

Growing up my dad and grandpa would bring me to so many great events. I remember going to "Pheasants Forever" dinners, and the JAKES program dinners (that one was fun since my name was Jake.) but a big highlight was the gun and knife shows they would take me to as I got older.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Liberty, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
North Liberty, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
US 104.9

How You Can Watch A Pixar Favorite Outside In Davenport

During the summer, residents in Davenport and throughout the Quad Cities had a chance to enjoy movies outside in LeClaire Park with Movies on the Mississippi. This Friday, the City of Davenport and the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department will host its first fall Movies on the Mississippi and the series' second-to-last event.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Ready for a Taste of Bavaria Right Here in the Quad Cities?

I love when everyone goes the extra mile for a party. For instance, Halloween parties are great when the decorations are looking good, but it's even better when everyone gets involved and dresses the part! You can have all the candy and dry iced drink you want...but if no one is dressed like a Ghostbuster or a kid from Stranger Things, then is it really a party?
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

Meet The Iowa Native Who Is On This Season Of “Survivor”

A man from an hour outside of Davenport is one of the competitors on this season of "Survivor". Cody Assenmacher is a 35-year-old who grew up in Preston, Iowa but now lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. He works in elevator sales and just made his debut on the new season of the show as one of the 18 contestants on the island. His parents hosted a watch party at The Downtown Pub for the season premiere, according to WHBF.
PRESTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Kcrg
US 104.9

“Bridge To Nowhere”: 8 Bad Online Reviews of Davenport’s Skybridge

A downtown Davenport staple is the skybridge and overall, it's very well-reviewed but there are a few holes people find. TripAdvisor is where a lot of us go to find things to do in whatever place we're headed. I looked at Davenport's 'things to do' before I moved here in January. I've always thought the skybridge was really pretty and a lot of TripAdvisor reviews of it are positive. But I found 10 reviews that aren't so much on board. So here's what they said (the misspellings from some reviews are still there):
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
US 104.9

This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location

We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

Moline Police Department Trolls Adam Levine In Recruitment Ad

Whoever is running the social media accounts for the Moline Police Department needs a raise or something. Once again, the department is going viral but this time with a simple recruitment ad. Well, maybe not so simple if you don't know what's going on with Maroon 5's Adam Levine. The Moline Police Department used his recent cheating scandal to recruit officers and troll him all at the same time.
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Don’t Miss ‘The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa’s Football Tradition’ Documentary

Patients, staff, teachers, and Hawkeye fans have all been featured in a half-hour documentary as part of Big Ten Network's new series "The B1G Moment." The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa's Football Tradition follows the events leading up to the first time Kinnick Stadium turned after the first quarter of Hawkeye football to wave to the kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
US 104.9

Bettendorf Woman Goes Viral For Epic Fail [VIDEO]

What was supposed to be a kind gesture turned into an epic fail, and now a viral video. Twenty-three-year-old cosmetologist and resident of the Quad Cities, Morgan Boone, was visiting her parents one Sunday afternoon when something not so satisfying happened. Morgan and her boyfriend had gone out to pick...
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy