Cape Gazette
Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing
Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
chestertownspy.org
Britain-Based Singer/ Songwriter Anthony John Clarke Returns to the Mainstay
On Saturday, October 15 the Mainstay welcomes a long-awaited return visit from singer/ songwriter Anthony John Clarke. Clarke is Irish born and now resides in Northern England with his wife Julia (who co-writes some of the songs and on occasion performs alongside him on stage). He writes about life, relationships, “the troubles,” how much he hates camping (“competitive noisy sex of other campers…”), and is funny but also poignant and hard hitting.
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Tour the Home of One of America’s Most Mysterious Authors
Edgar Allan Poe is notoriously known for his suspense writings and eerie tales, but did you know he once called Baltimore home? For just a short couple of years, Poe lived here in a top floor room and it is also where he began courting his wife, Virginia. About. The...
The Review
Blue Hens take on Firefly
Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, held this past weekend, is a straight 50-minute drive from the university, making it the ideal event for students who are looking to escape campus for a few days. Blue Hens flocked down to Dover to experience four days of live music, fun activities and a break from the stress of school.
delawaretoday.com
CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville
Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
chestertownspy.org
Making the Case for Benedictine with Claudia Cunningham
Perhaps the most important tool an organization can have when entering a serious phase of fundraising is an document called the case for support. In as few words as possible, the school or museum will clearly articulate what the institution needs to carry on their public mission. Sometimes these come...
WBOC
The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park
Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
Calling all actors! Lioness hosting casting call in Maryland
There's a casting call this weekend for a new TV series being filmed in Baltimore. According to Lioness casting team, they are looking for men and women between ages 18 and 55.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Neighbors Creates Affordable Housing in Historic Downtown Easton
Chesapeake Neighbors, an Arc Central Chesapeake Region committed to providing safe, accessible, and affordable housing in Maryland, is pleased to announce the purchase of Primrose House in Historic Easton, Maryland. “There is nowhere in Maryland that has enough affordable housing,” said Judi Olinger, Executive Director, Chesapeake Neighbors. “We are excited...
thebellarion.com
Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard
The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
Cape Gazette
Nicola Pizza installs familiar signs for new Lewes location
It may be a new sign, but it still has the same feel, as the smiling image of Nicola Pizza founders Nick and Joan Caggiano will continue to greet customers as they walk into the new Lewes Location. Nicola Pizza installed its roadside billboard Sept. 27 at the pizzeria’s new...
chestertownspy.org
Washington College Will Inaugurate Michael J. Sosulski as its 31st President
On Saturday, October 8, Washington College will inaugurate its 31st president, Michael J. Sosulski, Ph.D. Inauguration festivities will take place on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 and include a day-long academic symposium, activities at the waterfront campus, and the installation ceremony. A seasoned leader in academic and student...
weaa.org
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
Wbaltv.com
Stan Stovall inducted into NATAS Gold Circle, Lisa Robinson into Silver Circle
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — They've been storytellers and fearless journalists that you know and trust. Saturday, WBAL-TV 11's very own Stan Stovall and Lisa Robinson received quite the recognition for their work in broadcasting. The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences...
Cape Gazette
Beautiful Townhome Just Listed in Lewes - 33118 Whitecap Lane
Location really is Everything! This like-new villa townhome has an open concept layout enhanced by the luxury vinyl plank flooring that is found throughout the majority of the main level. The dining room flows directly into the kitchen, which features a huge island perfect for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a custom backsplash. The kitchen flows into the light-filled great room which leads to an enclosed private patio. As an added bonus, the first floor features the primary bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The second floor features a loft area, two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a large laundry room. There is also a full, unfinished basement with roughed-in plumbing. Located just off Coastal Highway, this townhome is conveniently located to shopping and the beach!
Apple TV+ Show Filming In Baltimore Needs Young Men To Play Army Recruits
Men ages 18 to 40 are being sought to play Army recruits in an Apple TV+ show filming in Baltimore. The extras are needed for "Flamingo," the adaptation of the novel "Lady in the Lake," and will be paid $120 to $250. Filming will take place on Friday, Sept. 30.
foxbaltimore.com
Expungement Clinic & Resource Fair
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is partnering with Maryland Legal Aid to help residents get ahead in life and offering opportunities to strengthen families through a Fall expungement clinic and resource fair. Vice President of Economic Development and Community Partnerships of Johns Hopkins University and...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
earnthenecklace.com
Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?
Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
Where's Marty? Repairing propellers at Millers Island Propellers
Hi Everyone!I have written this before but it never hurts to circle back to my personal "Where's Marty?" mission. Part of that mission is to get you to look twice at something. (That would be something you may have never seen but heard about.)Another part is to meet some of the GREAT "characters" that live in the area, and there are many. And finally showcase a local business that is at the top of their game, that you may never have heard of, but makes all of us proud every day. And all above was the case today. Meet Millers Island Propeller. The Chesapeake Bay...
