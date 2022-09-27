ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots

It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also knows how difficult it is to gameplan for him as the Patriots have a big test coming up this Sunday against the Packers. He raved about Rodgers to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that he has no weaknesses as a quarterback.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana

New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
NFL
Sports
The Spun

Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Report Reveals If Tom Brady, Gisele Are Living Together

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly continuing their separate living situation in Miami as they avoid Hurricane Ian hitting the Tampa Bay area, according to recent reports from Page Six. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are practicing in Miami to prepare for this weekend's Sunday night matchup...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach

The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes

While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown

There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
NFL
ESPN

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa expected to play vs. Bengals, source says

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made positive strides throughout the week and is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Miami's Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard and Jaylen Waddle are all expected to be available against the Bengals after being listed...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida strongly recruiting this 2024 4-star quarterback

A new name is gaining steam as one of Florida’s top quarterback targets in the class of 2024. Jake Merklinger, who plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, is the latest prep quarterback to be linked with the Gators. On3’s Chad Simmons says the Gators are doing a “great job” recruiting Merklinger, with Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara as his main points of contact.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC assistant coach mentioned in Georgia Tech head coach opening

Georgia Tech fired head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury Monday morning. The news rippled through Atlanta and the college football landscape. Geoff Collins, who was reportedly out the door on Sunday, was officially fired on Monday, two days after a 27-10 loss to UCF. The Yellow Jackets had a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech with Collins at the helm.
ATLANTA, GA

