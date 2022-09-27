Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots
It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also knows how difficult it is to gameplan for him as the Patriots have a big test coming up this Sunday against the Packers. He raved about Rodgers to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that he has no weaknesses as a quarterback.
Yardbarker
Lawrence Taylor: Tom Brady not better than Joe Montana
New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is widely viewed as the greatest defensive player in NFL history and is expected to be in the building at MetLife Stadium for the "Monday Night Football" clash between the 2-0 Giants and 1-1 Dallas Cowboys that will feature Cowboys star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, who has recently been compared to Taylor.
Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami
The FSU Hall of Famer and now college football coach beat the Hurricanes once again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NBA Star JJ Redick Announces Big Personal News
Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick started off the week with some big professional news. ESPN announced on Monday that it has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Redick, who joined the network last year following his retirement from basketball after 15 NBA seasons. Redick's contract is a three-year deal,...
Report Reveals If Tom Brady, Gisele Are Living Together
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are reportedly continuing their separate living situation in Miami as they avoid Hurricane Ian hitting the Tampa Bay area, according to recent reports from Page Six. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are practicing in Miami to prepare for this weekend's Sunday night matchup...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach
The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes
While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
ESPN
The challenges of Jim Boeheim's inevitable retirement from Syracuse college basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- When Jim Boeheim gets hungry after home games, he picks up the phone and calls his favorite restaurant, Saint Urban, which always agrees to stay open late until he arrives. If the Syracuse Orange are on a hot streak, Boeheim will delay his arrival, to enjoy the...
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy pays off Texas Tech Red Raiders-Texas Longhorns bet
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Colt McCoy paid his debt Tuesday. Three days after his Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders -- the alma mater of his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury -- the Arizona Cardinals' backup quarterback had to wear a Texas Tech hat, shirt and shorts. But it...
Hall of Famer Jackie Slater appreciates high praise for son: 'It’s very humbling'
New England Patriots special team star Matthew Slater received high praise earlier this month from Mike Tomlin and his Hall of Fame father is very appreciative.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa expected to play vs. Bengals, source says
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made positive strides throughout the week and is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, a source told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Miami's Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard and Jaylen Waddle are all expected to be available against the Bengals after being listed...
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Sees Misunderstood Player in Dior Johnson
Dior Johnsons' long, winding road to becoming a Pitt Panther made him 'misunderstood' according to Jeff Capel.
4 things to know about Brian Hoyer, the Patriots’ backup quarterback
Hoyer has started games for a whopping seven different teams. With Mac Jones likely to miss multiple games due to a severe high ankle sprain, the Patriots are turning to a familiar face to lead the offense. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is set to start against the Packers on Sunday....
Joel Klatt Predicts Deion Sanders Will Coach At Auburn Next
Coach Prime may be content at Jackson State, but he could quickly find himself on the wish-list of SEC program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida strongly recruiting this 2024 4-star quarterback
A new name is gaining steam as one of Florida’s top quarterback targets in the class of 2024. Jake Merklinger, who plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, is the latest prep quarterback to be linked with the Gators. On3’s Chad Simmons says the Gators are doing a “great job” recruiting Merklinger, with Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara as his main points of contact.
USC assistant coach mentioned in Georgia Tech head coach opening
Georgia Tech fired head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury Monday morning. The news rippled through Atlanta and the college football landscape. Geoff Collins, who was reportedly out the door on Sunday, was officially fired on Monday, two days after a 27-10 loss to UCF. The Yellow Jackets had a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech with Collins at the helm.
saturdaytradition.com
Hurricane Ian impact: ACC coach hopes league 'makes the right decision' regarding storm
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson let his thoughts be known on what the right decision is in terms of postponing games due to the approaching Hurricane Ian. Clawson said that he hopes the ACC will make the call to postpone the games, but he said “if they don’t, we will” in his press conference on Tuesday.
Comments / 0