CINCINNATI -- The offense knew it needed to shake things up after a pair of poor performances in the Cincinnati Bengals' opening two losses. So the Bengals made a subtle but significant tweak at practice leading up to last week’s game against the New York Jets. Instead of various position groups taking the field for drills separately, they entered as a unit. It was part of a weeklong effort to create a sense of urgency and avoid an 0-3 start.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO