Kenny McIntosh updates his status ahead of Missouri game: ‘Lot of ice baths ahead of me’

ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh is going to be just fine for Georgia’s upcoming game against Missouri. If he weren’t, he would not have spoken to reporters on Monday.

“I’ll be fine,” McIntosh said. “Lot of ice baths ahead of me, just be straight.”

McIntosh left in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 39-22 win over Kent State after taking a hit to his left leg. The senior running bak left the game immediately and went straight to the medical tent. He did not return to the game after getting checked out.

