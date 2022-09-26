Skokie, ILL. — UC Davis finished the Windon Memorial at Evanston GC Tuesday afternoon. The Aggies totaled 887 over the course of two days and placed 14th in the field. Two Aggies in the form of Jacob Westberg and Mark Stephens had the lowest rounds on the day as both wrapped up the Windon Memorial shooting 75's. The three remaining Ag's in the lineup comprised of Alejandro Nava, Darren Chiu, and Lucas Carper had scores of 76 respectively.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO