Davis, CA

ucdavisaggies.com

UC Davis Men's wrap up Windon Memorial

Skokie, ILL. — UC Davis finished the Windon Memorial at Evanston GC Tuesday afternoon. The Aggies totaled 887 over the course of two days and placed 14th in the field. Two Aggies in the form of Jacob Westberg and Mark Stephens had the lowest rounds on the day as both wrapped up the Windon Memorial shooting 75's. The three remaining Ag's in the lineup comprised of Alejandro Nava, Darren Chiu, and Lucas Carper had scores of 76 respectively.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Goodman's second half goal gives Aggies draw against Cal Poly

Davis, Calif. - Cason Goodman tied the game in the second half and UC Davis opened Big West play with a 1-1 tie against Cal Poly at Aggie Soccer Field. Goodman's header in the 77th minute from Ethan Hoard drew the Aggies even after Cal Poly took the lead in the 22nd minute on a ball that bounced between teams on the right side of the box before finding the back of the net.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

UC Davis return home to begin Big West slate

Davis, Calif. - UC Davis return home for the first time in two weeks on Wednesday when the Aggies host Cal Poly, a game that also kicks off the Big West portion of the schedule. GAME 9. Who: Cal Poly Mustangs. Where: Davis, Calif. (Aggie Soccer Field) When: Wednesday, Sept....
DAVIS, CA

