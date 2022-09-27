ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart: Javon Bullard status in flux after DUI charge, ‘a lot in the air there’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 2 days ago
ATHENS —The status of Georgia starting defensive back Javon Bullard is in flux after his arrest on a DUI charge near Sanford Stadium early on Sunday morning.

“We have a process here we go through, and we have a committee he goes through with the athletic director (Josh Brooks) and Darrice (Griffin, senior deputy director of athletics),” Smart said at his press conference on Monday.

“There’s still a lot in the air there.”

Bullard, a sophomore from MIlledgeville, started three of the first four games this season for Georgia including the home game on Saturday against Kent State. Bullard played 47 snaps --fourth most among defensive players -- in the 39-22 home game victory over the Golden Flashes.

Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman

ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
