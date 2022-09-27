Read full article on original website
Teton County restrooms shutting for season
As seasons change in Jackson the restroom facilities at county parks are shutting down. To prepare for winterization, the restrooms will be closed starting Monday October 3rd, except forMiller Park and Emily’s Pond restrooms which are open year-round. Stilson restroom will be re-opening for the winter season. Parks and...
Teton County Wildland Fire Management agreement renewed
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Bridger Teton National Forest have renewed their agreement for prescribed fire assistance. The cooperative Wildland Fire Management agreement allows local and federal agencies to share resources for fire prevention. It allows interagency support for prescribed fire and fuels reduction programs. This agreement also allows Teton...
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop scheduled
The Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop is on the calendar for October 21st and -22nd. The symposium is part of Teton County Search and Rescue’s Backcountry Zero initiative and deals with safety, risk, and decision-making in snow country. The two-day event will be held at the Center for the...
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
Grand Teton National Park reveals new bicycle route
The one-way Scenic Drive at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has reopened after being temporary closed for a road striping. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bikes only.
Yellowstone Park gets wintery weather
While it has been feeling a bit like the official start to autumn in Jackson, it’s a bit more like winter in parts of Yellowstone National Park. Dunraven pass was closed last night due to winter conditions. The road from Tower to Canyon will be reevaluated today. The pass,...
Prescribed Fire in the Upper Gros Ventre Drainage
The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will be conducting a prescribed fire in the Upper Gros Ventre River Drainage. About 550 acres will be targeted to regenerate aspen tree growth which will, benefit a variety of wildlife. The fire should last between 4-10 days between the end...
Clarene Law passes at 89
Clarene Law has died. The longtime Jackson leader and businesswoman passed away Wednesday morning at St John’s Health. Law, who with her husband Creed, operated the Town Square Inns including The Antler, 49er Inn, Elk Country Inn, and Cowboy Village Resort. Having moved to Jackson in 1959, Law initially...
Teton County Courthouse is a tear-down
There is a lot of agreement about the state of the Teton County Courthouse and according to county officials it’s a building in need of replacement. After having toured the courthouse to see the problems first-hand, the Teton County Commission listened to an update Tuesday from architectural consultants hired to assess the 54-year-old building.
Early voting starts Friday in Teton County
Early voting for the general election starts this Friday in Teton County. County Clerk Mo Murphy said voting booths will be open at the County Administration Building from 8:00 to 5:00 Monday through Friday. Contested ballots include the County Commission race featuring Democrats Luther Propst, Mark Newcomb, and Wes Gardner;...
The flu vaccine to be offered at the Teton County Health Department
The Teton County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents to get their flu shot this season. They will begin offering Flu vaccines at their office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, beginning September 26th. They will have a preservative-free quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four strains of the flu virus. Individuals...
Howe named CEO of JH Chamber of Commerce
The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has named longtime Wyoming resident Rick Howe as Chief Executive Officer and President. Through its leadership and advocacy for more than 900 members, the Chamber of Commerce helps create a vibrant year-round economy and a dynamic, welcoming, and sustainable community. Howe joined the Chamber...
Town of Jackson wants volunteers
The Town of Jackson is accepting letters of application for two community volunteer boards. The Town is looking for five members for the Design Review Committee. Applicants should have experience or education in architecture, landscape architecture, or planning fields and design firms. The Committee is composed of seven members appointed...
Library welcomes Teton Photography Club to Tuesday night lineup
Tuesday night adult programming at Teton County Library is evolving. The Teton Photography Club is joining the lineup on the third Tuesday of each month, starting September 20th when internationally acclaimed landscape and fine art photographer Jennifer King will discuss different artistic approaches used to create better photos to help you become a better photographer.
South Park dog park gets zero support
Plans for an off-leash dog park and bicycle pump track planned for the Sage Meadows Subdivision east of Melody Ranch were dealt a blow by the Teton County Planning Commission this week. Neighbors to the proposed site say the uses are not compatible with the area and interfered with migratory...
Jackson considers changes to short-term rentals
Should the Town of Jackson change the minimum short-term rental from 31 days to 90 days?. It’s a question that they have been tossing around for quite some time and they will bring it back for discussion at a workshop meeting scheduled for Monday. Public sentiment has been split...
New COVID-19 Booster arrives in Teton County
The FDA has now authorized the emergency use of the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and Moderna. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized as a single booster dose for individuals 12 and older, while the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized as a single dose booster for individuals 18 and older.
September is Hunger Action Month
The Town of Jackson proclaimed September as Hunger Action Month noting that addressing food insecurity is fundamental to the future of Jackson. The proclamation notes that in Jackson and Teton County at least 3.4% of families live below the poverty line, one in every six children does not know where their next meal is coming from.
9/11 Events planned in Jackson Hole
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is having a variety of events to help honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 when terrorists attack the World Trade Center. A ceremony will begin at 8:00 a.m. Sunday on the Town Square at George Washington Park, with speakers...
