New Arizona law restricting video recording police sparks legal battle

Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Arizona attorney general debate focuses on abortion laws
Candidates for Arizona attorney general met for a debate on Arizona PBS Wednesday. They discussed issues including election security and drug trafficking, but Arizona’s recently reinstated near-total abortion ban was the dominant topic of the night. Abe Hamadeh, a former prosecutor for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, is the...
kjzz.org
Save Our Schools Arizona fails to gather enough signatures for school voucher bill
An effort to send Arizona’s massive new school voucher expansion to voters has fallen short. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning that the petition from Save our Schools Arizona would not meet the minimum requirement of 118,823 signatures. At a protest at the state...
kjzz.org
Pima County attorney: Confusion over what laws on abortion are in AZ is a big problem
Planned Parenthood of Arizona has asked a Pima County judge to temporarily put her ruling on hold that allowed a pre-statehood law banning most abortions to go back into effect. In a Sept. 27 interview with The Show, the group said that it had filed a notice to appeal that...
kjzz.org
New campaign aims to sink 3 AZ ballot measures
A coalition called Activate 48 has launched a campaign to crash three ballot measures related to the initiative process itself. The alliance says Propositions 128, 129 and 132 are designed to limit voter engagement in Arizona. Prop. 128 would let state lawmakers overrule a voter-approved measure if the Arizona or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
kjzz.org
Navajo Nation to spend millions to replace a decades-old electrical system
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has approved legislation that allocates $3.6 million to the Ramah Navajo School Board in New Mexico. The Pine Hill Schools are long overdue for a new electrical system. The current system was installed in the early 1970s. Frequent power outages plagued the schools as well...
kjzz.org
Bureau of Land Management to take more comments on Sonoran Desert National Monument
The Bureau of Land Management has been working to update a management plan for the Sonoran Desert National Monument, and, after years of work, the agency is winding up the public comment period for the latest version of the plan. The monument is located southwest of the Phoenix metro area.
kjzz.org
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants
There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
Comments / 0