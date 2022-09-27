ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Fremont Lake search will go through Friday

One week ago, yesterday, a Pinedale man, Rick De Ruiter Zylker, went missing on an outing with co-workers on Fremont Lake. Searchers from Tip Top Search and Rescue have been searching for him ever since. Using sonar technology, they have been covering the lake bottom using an underwater remote operated...
PINEDALE, WY
