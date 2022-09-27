Read full article on original website
Search for Pinedale man suspended for now at Fremont Lake
It has been two weeks since a 52-year-old Pinedale man went missing while swimming with friends at Fremont Lake and searchers have yet to find Rick” De Ruiter Zylker’s body. Tip Top Search and Rescue says the depth of the search and the difficult landscape of the lake...
Fremont Lake search will go through Friday
One week ago, yesterday, a Pinedale man, Rick De Ruiter Zylker, went missing on an outing with co-workers on Fremont Lake. Searchers from Tip Top Search and Rescue have been searching for him ever since. Using sonar technology, they have been covering the lake bottom using an underwater remote operated...
