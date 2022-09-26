Read full article on original website
Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide
According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
Colorado: If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes
Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you're in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.
Report reveals income needed to afford one-bedroom rental in Colorado
A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental. According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust… After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home
It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
Colorado’s Fritzler Farm Park Is The Perfect Fall Destination
Fall is finally here in Colorado. While there are a bunch of different ways to get into the spirit of the season, one of the best ways - or should I say, one of the best places - to celebrate fall in Northern Colorado is at Fritzler Farm Park. Located...
Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Zoos and More Attractions or Services With Colorado SNAP EBT Card
If you receive SNAP EBT, otherwise known as food stamps, in Colorado, you may be eligible for discounts on fun family attractions, museums, and even driving classes and internet service. In addition...
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
Colorado’s ‘Quirkiest’ and Most Adventurous Campgrounds and B&Bs
When it comes to your next Colorado getaway, why not try something different? Rather than visiting the same old campground, try something out of the ordinary. Are you up for something, shall we say, "quirky"?. Spice up your Colorado adventures with a stay at a fort, a working sheep ranch,...
Officials destroy massive aspen grove in Colorado – for good reason
"You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet," says Colorado Parks and Wildlife of their recent destruction of an aspen grove that contained trees ranging from 80 to 100 years of age. According to their report on the effort, the move was key to habitat restoration taking place at Dome Rock State Wildlife Area.
Google Says This Is The Most Popular Dog In Colorado
So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
Booming 'murderabilia' industry ties to Chris Watts, other Colorado killers
The state of Colorado is launching an investigation after Denver7 Investigates found a killer's prison badge up for sale online.
It’s Illegal to Own More Than 12 of These Animals in Colorado
In Colorado having a pet is pretty standard but there are limits on how many and what kind of animals you can own. There is a huge range of animals that are perfectly legal to own within the state, however, residents and visitors should be aware that in general, it is illegal to own wildlife in Colorado.
[VIDEO] Mountain lion caught playing with swing in Colorado
A mountain lion was recently caught on camera playing with a swing, likely to remind cat owners of their own feline friends. A video posted to Youtube on September 6 captures the moment a mountain lion sleeping in Colorado's Black Hawk area wakes up, realizing it's under a swing, proceeding to play with the backyard toy. An article published by The News and Observer notes that Thaddeus Wells, who recorded the video, built the swing hoping to see bear cubs put it to use. He got a big cat instead.
Charming Colorado Barns to Book on Airbnb
When it comes to booking vacation accomodations, a barn might not be the first kind of place that comes to mind. However, some of the converted Colorado barns featured on Airbnb will likely change your thoughts. Rent One of These Beautiful Colorado Barns on Airbnb. The exterior of these barns...
14 of the Most Notorious Serial Killers With Connections to Colorado
On the surface, Colorado is known for its stunning mountains, happening nightlife, and nearly year-round sunshine. However, if you look closer, you'll find the Centennial State has a dark side. For starters, Fremont County is home to ADX Florence, a maximum security prison housing shockingly dangerous criminals — including cartel...
This story's got legs- saving the Colorado tarantula
This time of year on the Southeastern plains of Colorado, hundreds of hairy tarantulas crawl out of caked dirt homes and tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe on the prowl for a little romance. Not much is known about the behavior of these eight-legged creatures, but last weekend,...
Here’s when the mountains could see snow this week
The Pinpoint Weather Team says the mountains will be warm to start the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s and dry conditions.
K99
Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
