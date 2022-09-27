Read full article on original website
Grand Teton National Park reveals new bicycle route
The one-way Scenic Drive at Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park has reopened after being temporary closed for a road striping. The popular Scenic Drive that starts at String Lake in the north, continues south along Jenny Lake and connects to Teton Park Road was restriped to allow for one-way vehicle traffic and two-way bicycle traffic. The existing southbound bicycle lane was widened to allow for bicycles and vehicles and a new northbound lane was created for bikes only.
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
Visitation to Yellowstone National Park way down
Visitation to Yellowstone National Park is way down over previous seasons. Yellowstone hosted nearly 600000 visitors in in August 2022. This is a 37% decrease from August 2021 (921,844 recreational visits), which was the most-visited August on record, and a 29% decrease from August 2019 (820,006), the last year pre-COVID.
Bears are feasting in Grand Teton National Park
It seems like summer barely started but now bears are bulking up on berries in Grand Teton National Park. As seasons change from summer to fall many bears begin to enter at state of hyperphagia when they increase feeding to gain weight for the winter hibernation. Hawthorn berries and chokecherries...
Jackson Hole to talk pathway safety and E-bike usage
The Jackson Town Council will take up the topic of Pathway Safety and E-bike Usage at their Monday workshop. Teton County/Town of Jackson Pathway Coordinator Brian Schilling will present options to improve safety on the community’s bike path system through education, infrastructure, and regulatory measures. Schilling says that continuous...
Road repair progressing in Yellowstone Park
Yellowstone National Park is making big strides in getting roads reconnected to Gardiner and Cooke City Montana. Reconnecting the park to those communities at the North and Northeast Entrance are the park’s highest priority. Superintendent Cam Sholly said that efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and...
Spread Creek Fish Passage Project completed
The final phase of the collaborative Spread Creek Fish Passage Project has been completed. In 2010, a partnership effort spearheaded by Trout Unlimited removed a large irrigation diversion dam that spanned the entire width of Spread Creek. The dam, located just outside of Grand Teton National Park on the Bridger-Teton...
Community Emergency Response training available in Teton County
Teton County Emergency Management is holding their Community Emergency Response Team or CERT Basic Training in October. CERT Basic Training gives participants the knowledge and skills to help themselves and to help others in the event of a catastrophic disaster or a smaller-scale emergency in their neighborhood or community. Any interested community member is invited to apply.
Wyoming to provide cleaner buses
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is providing $843,660 of grant funding for early replacement of diesel school buses as part of the 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act. The agency created the School Bus Replacement Program in 2016 with money from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act and...
Fire starts in Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park’s 2022 wildfire season has officially started as a new wildland fire was spotted by a passing aircraft on Monday. The small lightning-ignited Gray Fire is located about 1 mile east of the Fawn Pass Patrol Cabin, just south of the Fawn Pass Trail. Another fire was...
Yellowstone fire danger “very high”
The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone National Park is now listed as very high. Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park., but campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. Campfires must always be attended and cold...
Teton County gets wildfire grant
Teton County is getting a state grant to hire a consultant to revise the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Teton County’s plan was designed to prioritize and maximize fuels mitigation efforts within the County. Teton County completed its original countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan in 2005 and then updated it...
Teton County Wildland Fire Management agreement renewed
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Bridger Teton National Forest have renewed their agreement for prescribed fire assistance. The cooperative Wildland Fire Management agreement allows local and federal agencies to share resources for fire prevention. It allows interagency support for prescribed fire and fuels reduction programs. This agreement also allows Teton...
Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop scheduled
The Wyoming Snow and Avalanche Workshop is on the calendar for October 21st and -22nd. The symposium is part of Teton County Search and Rescue’s Backcountry Zero initiative and deals with safety, risk, and decision-making in snow country. The two-day event will be held at the Center for the...
