NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Michelle Obama
WHAT: Michelle Obama – “The Light We Carry Tour”. 96.5 KOIT has your chance to see Michelle Obama – “The Light We Carry Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 09/27/2022 at 4:00pm through 10/06/2022 at 11:59pm. Prize: Two (2) winners will...
bloomberglaw.com
Tech Employers Targeted as Plaintiffs Lawyers Hit Silicon Valley
Litigation boutique Sanford Heisler Sharp said Tuesday that it has expanded into Palo Alto, California’s Silicon Valley business hub, in a move to enhance access to tech industry workers. The New York-founded firm, which has built a reputation for representing workers in employment lawsuits against big corporations and other...
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
Eater
Two Rising Star Chefs Are Bringing Pan-African and Creole Cuisine to This Oakland Restaurant
After months of pop-ups, private events, and travel while cooking pan-African and Afro-Latino food in the Bay Area and beyond, chefs Solomon Johnson and Mike Woods are on the verge of the next big step for their businesses the Bussdown and fine dining supper club OKO. The duo is taking OKO to the Tribune space in downtown Oakland beginning October 10; meanwhile, their more casual project, the Bussdown, is opening in Western Market food hall in Washington, D.C. “We’re in a really good space right now creatively,” Johnson says.
brides.com
A Sophisticated Black-Tie Wedding in San Francisco
Hailey Stone and Ben Sperry met through mutual friends at a birthday party in San Francisco in August 2017. Two years later on November 9, 2019, Ben proposed at another birthday party. This one was for his bride-to-be. “Ben proposed on Hailey’s 30th birthday,” the couple shares. “He had an amazing party planned at our favorite place in Sausalito, Le Garage, with all our closest friends and family. He popped the question right before guests arrived and Hailey’s ‘birthday’ became the most beautiful engagement celebration.”
San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
marinmagazine.com
The Presidio Tunnel Tops Opening: Celebrating a World-Class Park With Stunning Views in San Francisco
On July 17, thousands of visitors from all over the Bay Area trekked out to the Presidio to be the first to see the highly anticipated, years-in-the-making Tunnel Tops — a new, 14-acre stretch of public parkland built atop the two tunnels leading to and from the Golden Gate Bridge.
Eater
The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not
In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
TODAY.com
An uncle and nephew run a bakery on wheels. Its colorful pan dulce is turning heads on the internet
As the relative calm of the afternoon fades into the temperate air of the evening, quiet suburbs across our nation are cut by familiar melodies. Folks of any city know the familiar tune of their local ice cream man, with their renditions of “Turkey in the Straw” blaring as they drive through lanes and up avenues. But when folks hear “La Cucaracha” in San Jose, California, people know that the panadería man is outside.
foxla.com
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
postnewsgroup.com
Former San Quentin Prison Guard Pleads Guilty in Cellphone Smuggling Operation
A former San Quentin State Prison guard and two others pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to charges in a scheme to smuggle cellphones onto death row, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Former guard Keith Christopher, Isaiah Wells and Dustin Albini pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy...
Crowd storms barricades at new Portola music festival in SF, 'people were getting trampled'
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Moments of chaos at an inaugural musical festival in San Francisco Saturday were still top of mind Sunday. "It was crazy. It was like cattle. It was like people were getting trampled," said Remy Stanbury, visiting from Alberta, Canada for the first-ever Portola Festival. Video captured...
What to know before getting new omicron-specific booster shot
As the new omicron-specific boosters become available to the public, some may wonder — is it ok to get a Pfizer shot when I previously got Moderna?
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
