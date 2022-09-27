ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AAE Endorses Medical Loss Ratios for Dental Plans

CHICAGO , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists. ballot that seeks to reform dental insurance Medical Loss Ratios (MLRs). While MLRs currently apply to medical plans, the referendum will ensure MLRs also apply to dental plans, establishing an 83 percent threshold and requiring insurers to refund any excess premium to customers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

California A.G. Bonta Secures Guilty Plea Against Southern California Doctor Who Illegally Prescribed HIV Medications, Anti-Psychotics And Opioids To Medi-Cal Beneficiaries

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California. doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state. Medi-Cal program of over. $20 million. . Over the course of two years,. Mohammed El-Nachef. , M.D., took part...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Lawsuit filed over change to Medicare Advantage Plan

Delaware State News (Dover) Less than a week before the start of Delaware’s Medicare Open Enrollment period, state retirees have filed a lawsuit over the change to a Medicare Advantage Plan. Retirees Investing in Social Equity Delaware, or RiseDelaware, filed a formal complaint in the. Delaware Superior Court. on...
DELAWARE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

2023 health, dental, small-group insurance plan rates announced

Delaware State News (Dover) Rates for regulated 2023 health, dental and small-group insurance plans were announced last week, following in-depth reviews by independent actuaries and the. Office of Value Based Health Care Delivery. . While premiums are rising steeply nationwide, the extension of consumer-friendly subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act,...
DELAWARE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Higgins Introduces Bill To Protect Insurance Availability For Louisiana

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) is introducing legislation to protect insurance availability for Louisiana homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a major disaster. Since the 2020 hurricane season, eight insurance companies with Louisiana policyholders have failed, and at least 12 others have withdrawn...
LOUISIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Ian threatens Florida's already unstable insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums. The scale of the storm's destruction...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

PEIA ends fiscal year with $92M deficit

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency fund finished fiscal year 2022 with an almost. loss, board members learned Thursday. below projections, while insurance claims were higher than expected,. Chris Borcik. , with Continuing Care Actuaries, told the. West Virginia Retiree Health Benefit Trust Fund. and PEIA...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Germania Insurance to Accept and Disburse Payments Using Both PremiumPay® and ClaimsPay® Products from One Inc

Partnership will consolidate Germania inbound and outbound payments into a single platform. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leading payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that. Germania Insurance. , the largest farm mutual insurance company in. Texas. , has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® and PremiumPay® products for a fully integrated...
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Michigan Farmer Agrees To $1.2 Million Settlement To Resolve Allegations Of Federal Crop Insurance And Farm Benefit Program Fraud

Settlement To Resolve Allegations Of Federal Crop Insurance And Farm Benefit Program Fraud. to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by causing the submission of fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments. The settlement amount was negotiated based on the defendants' ability to pay.
MICHIGAN STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

American National Urges Claims Preparedness for Hurricane Ian

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. , Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Ian tracks inland towards. strongly encourages its policyholders to prepare for their insurance needs. We hope you will find the following informational resources helpful while preparing for this storm. Please be advised to follow the orders of local authorities.
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

UnitedHealthcare Selected by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. , as one of three managed care organizations to administer the Heritage Health Medicaid program statewide. UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. Nebraska. will continue to serve individuals who receive coverage through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Intellectual and...
NEBRASKA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Hurricane plays havoc with election season in state

News-Journal (Daytona Beach, FL) – Hurricane Ian is playing havoc with political season in Florida , prompting at least a temporary pause in the state's high-stakes governor's race,U.S. Senate. campaign and scores of other contests. President Biden's. swing Tuesday through. Fort Lauderdale. and. Orlando. was postponed over the weekend and.
FLORIDA STATE
