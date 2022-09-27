Read full article on original website
Centene agrees to pay Massachusetts $14M over Medicaid prescription claims
Massachusetts has become the latest state to settle with health insurance giant Centene Corp. over allegations that it overbilled the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy services, KHN has learned. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access...
Fire Victim Trust Reports $117 Million Settlement of PG&E Directors & Officers Lawsuit
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The PG&E Fire Victim Trust (FVT), created in 2020 pursuant to PG&E’s Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization to compensate the victims of fires in. settlement of its lawsuit against PG&E’s former officers and directors for damages caused to PG&E in connection with the North Bay Fires and the.
AAE Endorses Medical Loss Ratios for Dental Plans
CHICAGO , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists. ballot that seeks to reform dental insurance Medical Loss Ratios (MLRs). While MLRs currently apply to medical plans, the referendum will ensure MLRs also apply to dental plans, establishing an 83 percent threshold and requiring insurers to refund any excess premium to customers.
California A.G. Bonta Secures Guilty Plea Against Southern California Doctor Who Illegally Prescribed HIV Medications, Anti-Psychotics And Opioids To Medi-Cal Beneficiaries
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California. doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state. Medi-Cal program of over. $20 million. . Over the course of two years,. Mohammed El-Nachef. , M.D., took part...
Lawsuit filed over change to Medicare Advantage Plan
Delaware State News (Dover) Less than a week before the start of Delaware’s Medicare Open Enrollment period, state retirees have filed a lawsuit over the change to a Medicare Advantage Plan. Retirees Investing in Social Equity Delaware, or RiseDelaware, filed a formal complaint in the. Delaware Superior Court. on...
2023 health, dental, small-group insurance plan rates announced
Delaware State News (Dover) Rates for regulated 2023 health, dental and small-group insurance plans were announced last week, following in-depth reviews by independent actuaries and the. Office of Value Based Health Care Delivery. . While premiums are rising steeply nationwide, the extension of consumer-friendly subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act,...
Molina Healthcare of Florida Supports Members and Providers Impacted by Hurricane Ian
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Molina”) is prepared to assist members and providers who may be impacted by Hurricane Ian. Molina is in close contact with its employees and service providers throughout the impacted regions to ensure extra coverage during the state of emergency. “We want our members in the path...
Hurricane Ian delivers powerful reminder of retirement location considerations
The catastrophe of Hurricane Ian battering Florida with 150-mile-per-hour winds provided a harsh reminder that Americans must prepare themselves for the negative impact that climate change driven disasters will have on their finances, health and lifestyle. Those living in flood and fire zones must prepare themselves for rising costs of...
Higgins Introduces Bill To Protect Insurance Availability For Louisiana
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) is introducing legislation to protect insurance availability for Louisiana homeowners and encourage insurers to continue coverage options after a major disaster. Since the 2020 hurricane season, eight insurance companies with Louisiana policyholders have failed, and at least 12 others have withdrawn...
What to do when your HMO says no to a treatment or medication [Los Angeles Daily News]
Daily News (Los Angeles, CA) Challenging a denial from your health plan for a treatment, therapy or medication may feel like an uphill battle, but here’s the good news:. In the past two years, patients have prevailed in roughly 68 percent of independent medical reviews conducted by the state.
Ian threatens Florida's already unstable insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums. The scale of the storm's destruction...
PEIA ends fiscal year with $92M deficit
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency fund finished fiscal year 2022 with an almost. loss, board members learned Thursday. below projections, while insurance claims were higher than expected,. Chris Borcik. , with Continuing Care Actuaries, told the. West Virginia Retiree Health Benefit Trust Fund. and PEIA...
Germania Insurance to Accept and Disburse Payments Using Both PremiumPay® and ClaimsPay® Products from One Inc
Partnership will consolidate Germania inbound and outbound payments into a single platform. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the leading payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that. Germania Insurance. , the largest farm mutual insurance company in. Texas. , has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay® and PremiumPay® products for a fully integrated...
The big ask from Texas Health and UT Southwestern: $900M from Blue Cross
Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center are seeking an increase of more than $900 million over the next 32 months from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, according to an email the insurer shared with brokers in late September. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only....
Flood insurance rates rising in CT, fewer people getting coverage [The Hour, Norwalk, Conn.]
Sep. 28—It was a span any flood insurance policyholder would hope for, as just 18 claims were filed in. for reimbursement from flood damage over 12 months through this past June under the National Flood Insurance Program. Nova Scotia. structures floating away this weekend during Hurricane Fiona — and...
Michigan Farmer Agrees To $1.2 Million Settlement To Resolve Allegations Of Federal Crop Insurance And Farm Benefit Program Fraud
Settlement To Resolve Allegations Of Federal Crop Insurance And Farm Benefit Program Fraud. to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by causing the submission of fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments. The settlement amount was negotiated based on the defendants' ability to pay.
American National Urges Claims Preparedness for Hurricane Ian
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. , Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Hurricane Ian tracks inland towards. strongly encourages its policyholders to prepare for their insurance needs. We hope you will find the following informational resources helpful while preparing for this storm. Please be advised to follow the orders of local authorities.
South Florida policyholders will have to pay if Florida’s insurers can’t cover Ian’s destruction
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) South Florida might be spared a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but insurance customers in the region could be stuck helping to pay the bill if the storm causes severe damage along its ultimate path. While it's still early to project exactly where the storm...
UnitedHealthcare Selected by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. , as one of three managed care organizations to administer the Heritage Health Medicaid program statewide. UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of. Nebraska. will continue to serve individuals who receive coverage through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Intellectual and...
Hurricane plays havoc with election season in state
News-Journal (Daytona Beach, FL) – Hurricane Ian is playing havoc with political season in Florida , prompting at least a temporary pause in the state's high-stakes governor's race,U.S. Senate. campaign and scores of other contests. President Biden's. swing Tuesday through. Fort Lauderdale. and. Orlando. was postponed over the weekend and.
