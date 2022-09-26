Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know So Far About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Another Bridgerton romance! Following Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma's (Simone Ashley) epic slow burn romance, fans have questioned if Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) journey to find love would be put on hold. The season 2 finale, which was released in March 2022, ended with Anthony and Kate finally accepting their strong feelings for […]
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Comments / 0