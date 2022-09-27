Read full article on original website
IDOT announces work on I-80 in Joliet starting Sept. 29
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the fourth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, lane […]
Elgin’s Red Poppy Bistro Looks to Relocate to Nearby City
Owners claim the city government has made it impossible for them to succeed
WSPY NEWS
Developer eyeing three downtown Yorkville properties
The Yorkville City Council on Tuesday agreed to open discussion with a development company on three downtown properties. KEH Development, represented by Pat Harbour and attorney Boyd Ingemunson are looking into purchasing and developing the city's bank property, the old FS property, and the grain silos, all in downtown Yorkville.
Oak Brook calls for Oakbrook Terrace to remove red light cameras near Oakbrook Center Mall
"These cameras are not there because of safety," Oak Brook Village Trustee Mike Manzo said.
WSPY NEWS
Early voting opens throughout most of Illinois Thursday
Early voting opens Thursday throughout most of Illinois at county clerk's offices. In Kendall County, that's at 111 West Fox Street in Yorkville. Beginning October 24 early voting will also be at the Montgomery Branch of the Oswego Public Library at 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery and at Oswego Village Hall 100 Parkers Mill in Oswego.
qrockonline.com
Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
wcsjnews.com
Marseilles Man Killed in ATV Accident in Seneca
The Seneca Police Department has released information about an ATV accident that occurred this past weekend. Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said a passerby saw a man and a flipped ATV off the roadway on East 2850th Road or Brookfield Drive in Seneca around 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
WIFR
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
WSPY NEWS
Three bids questioned on dollar amount, two tabled by Sandwich City Council
Alderman Fred Kreinbrink is guarding the dollars of the city of Sandwich, questioning two bids and one expenditure payment at the Sandwich City Council meeting recently. First came the Griswold Springs Road culvert replacement project by H. Linden and Sons, of Plano for $110,000, one of only two bids received.
marinelink.com
J.F. Brennan Tallies $23.5 Million Lock and Dam Contract
A tow enters the lock chamber from downstream at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo: USACE Rock Island District) La Crosse, Wis. based marine construction firm J.F. Brennan Co. Inc. has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Rockdale, Ill.
WSPY NEWS
Man hurt in accident at manufacturing facility in Yorkville
Yorkville emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of Commercial Drive Saturday morning for an accident involving machinery. The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection district says a worker at a manufacturing facility had gotten his hand caught in some machinery. Other workers at the facility were able to free the man's hand before paramedics arrived.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Reminding People of Grundy Co. Corn Fest Rules
The Grundy County Corn Festival Committee and Morris Police Department are reminding people of a few rules for the start of Corn Fest this year. Corn Fest Committee Chairman John Sparrow was in our studios last week. Sue Morse with the committee wanted to thank the Morris Police Department. Your...
northernstar.info
Sycamore Police: Motorcyclist killed in automobile accident
On Monday, an accident between a motorcycle and an automobile left one person deceased at the intersection of DeKalb Avenue and Mercantile Drive. Sycamore Police and Fire departments responded to the incident around 4:36 p.m. Monday. There were two passengers in a 2017 GMC Arcadia and one person on a...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Teens Injured in Monday Night Rollover Accident, One Flown to Rockford for Treatment
On Monday, September 27 at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single vehicle rollover crash on Brooklyn Road north of Welland Road in rural West Brooklyn. Two occupants of the vehicle were transported to OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota. The...
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent infestation
DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents at an Ogle County mobile home park have complained of a rodent infestation. Neighbors said that they have called multiple agencies for help, with no luck. A woman living in the park said that she started smelling odors first before hearing about a neighbor finding a rodent on the […]
kanecountyconnects.com
Fragments of a 26,000-year-old Glacier Unearthed in Kane County
A large tent and long tables lined with soil samples along the Kane/Dupage border became an outdoor classroom for dozens of researchers who were looking for remnants of a glacier. On property behind the gas station at Route 38 and Kirk Road, a hydraulic drill reached down approximately100 feet into...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man found guilty in Montgomery restaurant shooting
An Aurora man has been found guilty in a Kendall County jury trial of firing shots into a crowd in Montgomery and injuring two people in 2019. A news release from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Josua Matias was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm last week. The trial lasted two days.
wcsjnews.com
Channahon Trustees Grant Liquor License To Local Business
A new establishment will be opening in the Village of Channahon. Village of Channahon President Missey Moorman Schumacher recently spoke with WCSJ about the lucky dogs that will be coming to town. Schumacher said the restaurant is also applying for a liquor and gaming license. Your browser does not support...
WSPY NEWS
Victim identified in Aurora shooting
The victim of a shooting in Aurora on Saturday has been identified as 29-year-old Ferrer Vincente Valasquez, of Aurora. The Aurora Police Department says that a second shooting victim is listed as in critical condition at a hospital. His name has not been released. Police were called to the 300...
