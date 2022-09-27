Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
SC schools announce changes due to Tropical Storm Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. […]
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
FOX Carolina
Two Spartanburg County schools without power, district says
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County District Five said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary lost power Thursday afternoon. The district said the power outage was caused by a blown transformer. The district said Byrnes Freshman Academy is dismissing classes now. Car rider parents are asked to come to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville City Council Notes: Group names 10 most dangerous roads for walkers
Here’s a recap of the Greenville City Council meeting for Sept. 26. Greenville City Council heard from Stantec Consulting Services as part of a project that aims to address pedestrian safety, specifically when it comes to 10 roads the city wants to improve. The consulting group studied 46 total...
The Post and Courier
Greenville County rejects one Pebble Creek subdivision, approves another
The Greenville County Planning Commission rejected a subdivision application for Roberts Farm, the controversial 147-home subdivision proposed along Mountain Creek Church Road in the Pebble Creek communities in Taylors. It once again cited road safety and other concerns after listening to passionate arguments from residents who turned out en masse...
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
FOX Carolina
Downtown Greenville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Noma Square Oktoberfest in downtown Greenville has been rescheduled due to now Tropical Storm Ian. Oktoberfest was originally set to take place Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 but has now been moved to Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. “Our top priority is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Canopy Car Wash to close after decades in business
Canopy Car Wash in Greenville will close on Sept. 30. The property at 2312 Wade Hampton Blvd. has been sold to Papa Bear Car Wash and will undergo a major renovation, said Canopy Car Wash Co-owner Beau Lott. Papa Bear Car Wash is expected to open in spring 2023. The...
2 schools without power in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools are without power Thursday in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg School District 5 said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary are currently without power. The Spartanburg County Fire said the outage was caused by power lines being down by Duncan Elementary. Duncan Fire Department, Reidville Fire Department and Duncan […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
FOX Carolina
City of Greer officials make tourism announcement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing company operations to bring new jobs to Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winar Connection, a manufacturer of custom cable products, announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County and create 50 new jobs. The company’s $5 million investment will be located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools, districts announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Football changes due to Hurricane Ian will be updated here:. Greenville County Schools have moved their remaining Week 6 high school football games that were still scheduled for Friday to Thursday night, with the option to kickoff at either 6:30 or 7 p.m. This article will continue to be updated as we work to learn kickoff times.
gsabizwire.com
Mashburn Construction joins Laurens County in Notable Groundbreaking Celebration
Columbia, S.C. — Mashburn Construction is pleased to announce the official groundbreaking of the Laurens County Historic Courthouse project. The project focuses on the historic exterior restoration and addition of the decades’ old courthouse in downtown Laurens, South Carolina. “We congratulate Laurens County on the decision to restore...
golaurens.com
Hurricane Ian delays Squealin' on the Square one week
Main Street Laurens and officials from the City of Laurens have announced that the city's annual fall barbeque festival, "Squealin' on the Square" has been rescheduled to take place next week due to Hurricane Ian. The festival, in its twenty-first year, is now scheduled to begin on Friday, October 7...
Some residents in Spartanburg take fate of community into their own hands
Some Spartanburg residents are taking the fate of their community into their own hands.
Weather shelters open for Upstate homeless
Miracle Hill Ministries has opened several of its shelters in the Upstate to help homeless residents stay warm and safe during Tropical Storm Ian.
Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.
On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County.
Comments / 0