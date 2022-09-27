Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
gsabizwire.com
Goodwill Opens New Anderson-Area Attended Donation Center; More Donations Mean More Opportunities for Job Seekers
Greenville, SC – Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina is celebrating the grand opening of their second attended donation center (ADC) since August at 1520 East Greenville Street in Anderson, SC. The ADC is set to begin taking donations tomorrow, September 28, 2022, in a newly remodeled unit. Goodwill...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County planning commission votes to approve 9 of 12 development plans
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County is continuing to surge in development as the planning commission heard 12 different proposed plans Wednesday. One after another, the Greenville County planning commission moved to approve plans for developments that are supposed to keep up with the growth happening across the county. Of...
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
greenville.com
City of Greenville Announces State Funding Grant That Will Double Paving Plans
The City of Greenville’s seven-year paving plan just got a whole lot bigger. Thanks to a matching grant from the Greenville Legislative Delegation Transportation Committee (GLDTC), Greenville now has double the money to pave city roadways. A total of 92 city streets – more than 26 miles of road – will now be targeted for repaving and repair.
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
FOX Carolina
Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
FOX Carolina
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Library was anything but quiet Monday. As calls to challenge books around the country grow, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance against efforts to restrict reading material. “We want to know that...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.
On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
'It's too much too fast': Upstate residents voice concerns over rapid growth following annexation ordinance approval
GREER, S.C. — Upstate residents are raising concerns about an ordinance that they feel encourages uncontrolled growth. Greer City Council voted 6 to 1 to annex land in Spartanburg County that will become part of the city. The land is along Gin House Rd and Kist Rd. This will jumpstart another development that community members believe the area is not ready for.
WJCL
Investigation underway after 1-year-old South Carolina girl victim of homicide
A South Carolina baby girl who was found unresponsive and died last month was the victim of homicide, officials said Tuesday. Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said in a release that 1-year-old Abigail Nicole Kiser died on Aug. 15 from blunt force trauma to the head. Cason said...
blufftontoday.com
Joe Cunningham rallies in Greenville and claims very close race for SC governor
Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham held a rally Monday night in Greenville with other Democrats running for office to energize voters in the Upstate ahead of the November general election. While Cunningham spoke before a crowd of about 75 people inside country music concert venue Cowboy Up Greenville, his opponent, incumbent...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man diagnosed with Alzheimer's, inspired by Geoff Hart, shares story with others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease is sharing his story after being inspired by our very own Geoff Hart. He'll participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Greenville this weekend. In 2017, Doyle Campbell of Laurens County was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment after...
15th ‘quick draw competition’ leads to death, sheriff’s office says
A person was killed in a shooting Friday night in Greer during a shooting competition.
WYFF4.com
Greenville doctors concerned over rise in pediatric Delta 8 overdoses
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville Prisma Health doctors say they're seeing a concerning rise in pediatric emergency room patients from Delta 8 overdoses. Delta 8 and Delta 9 are derived from hemp and contain THC. Adults use it for sleep or relaxation purposes. "A sense of euphoria and kind of...
WYFF4.com
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
Pickens Co. prepares for potential severe weather, flooding
As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall, Pickens County is getting ready now, especially in flood-prone areas.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE opens 4th South Carolina location
CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday in the "Hub City"—the Upstate South Carolina region that includes three major cities: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. The 33,000-square-foot store at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg opened on Saturday and is the fourth CHEF’STORE in South Carolina.
