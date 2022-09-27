ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
City of Greenville Announces State Funding Grant That Will Double Paving Plans

The City of Greenville’s seven-year paving plan just got a whole lot bigger. Thanks to a matching grant from the Greenville Legislative Delegation Transportation Committee (GLDTC), Greenville now has double the money to pave city roadways. A total of 92 city streets – more than 26 miles of road – will now be targeted for repaving and repair.
Greenville business needs paid helpers to assist with Florida clean-up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville emergency response clean-up business called 3R, Inc. says they’re in need of employees to assist with cleaning up damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian. They say they need 30 employees such as technicians, forklift drivers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, and general...
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating

A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
'It's too much too fast': Upstate residents voice concerns over rapid growth following annexation ordinance approval

GREER, S.C. — Upstate residents are raising concerns about an ordinance that they feel encourages uncontrolled growth. Greer City Council voted 6 to 1 to annex land in Spartanburg County that will become part of the city. The land is along Gin House Rd and Kist Rd. This will jumpstart another development that community members believe the area is not ready for.
#Innovation#Cte#Stem Careers#K12#The Cte Innovation Center#Aerospace Technology#Cybersecurity Networking#Clean Energy Technology#Automation And Robotics#Program#College Readiness
CHEF’STORE opens 4th South Carolina location

CHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday in the "Hub City"—the Upstate South Carolina region that includes three major cities: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. The 33,000-square-foot store at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg opened on Saturday and is the fourth CHEF’STORE in South Carolina.
