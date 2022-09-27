Read full article on original website
Related
It's The Start of a New Era Here In Fort Smith
Recently, there have been many things happening here in Fort Smith. From a business perspective, many companies are choosing to make Fort Smith home. From the new Whataburger location to the Panda Express on Rogers, we are starting to get all kinds of new offerings.
This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith
Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
talkbusiness.net
Former hotel property sale the top Sebastian County deal in August
The $1.2 million sale of a former hotel site on Waldron Road in Fort Smith was the top Sebastian County property transaction in August, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. Fort Smith-based Ghan Properties sold the commercial property and building at 2219 S. Waldron...
Fort Smith police looking for missing boy
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing boy who was last seen at 3:15 p.m. on September 28 at Ramsay Junior High.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort Smith
If you've driven up Market Trce Rd in Fort Smith, there is a good chance you've seen a new bright yellow restaurant building. While the signs are up, we now know that this will be another El Toro location.
Downtown Boutique Shopping is Where It's At
Have you ventured down Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith lately? There has been a lot going on there. All kinds of new boutique shops have come into the area, and there has never been a better time than now to enjoy shopping local.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
These Fine Dining Choices Bring a Big City Vibe To Fort Smith
There is a difference between the standard type of dining that you can do and the fine dining experience that you will find every so often. A true fine dining experience is reserved for special events, such as a date night or an anniversary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Place Has The Spiciest Tacos In Fort Smith
I have found over the years that the spiciest tacos are where my heart is. And I have grown fond of street style tacos. These compact tacos are generally filled with fresh ingredients and some delicious salsa or sauce drizzled across the top.
Who Has The Tastiest Cheesecake In Fort Smith
There aren't many types of cake that are as satisfying as cheese cake is. The thing with cheesecake is that a fresh one will give you such a rich delicious taste without filling you up. The right kind of cheese cake is whipped, and fruit on the top is optional.
Pointer Brewery Has a Great First Opening In Van Buren
One of the great things about living in Fort Smith is that there is close proximity to Van Buren. There is so much to do in Van Buren, and the local dining scene is beyond extraordinary. There are so many great places that you have to try out, and the downtown scene is so hip and happening.
KHBS
1 injured in vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person was seriously injured in a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fort Smith Wednesday morning, according to Fort Smith Police. Police said the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th Street and Rogers Avenue. According to police, the accident involved a box truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talkbusiness.net
Ruling: Fort Smith does not have to reinstall flag display
Though the city of Fort Smith must keep flags and brass plaques that were formerly part of the Flags over Fort Smith display in the Riverfront Park, the display does not have to be reinstalled, Sebastian County Circuit Judge Gunner Delay ruled Tuesday (Sept. 27). In April 2020, the city...
Former Big Island resident murdered in Arkansas
Police said a former Big Island woman who had been missing is dead. Police in Arkansas have arrested a suspect, who friends and family say is also a former Big Island resident.
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Whataburger on MLK in Fayetteville hosting Fall Festival
Whataburger will celebrate families and the start of the fall season at its restaurant located at 1956 MLK Jr. Blvd. on Tuesday, September 27.
nwahomepage.com
Pottery on the Patio returns to Fayetteville
It’s a one-of-a-kind hands-on event that is returning to NWA. Bryce Brisco from Community Creative Center is here with details on what you can expect at this year’s Pottery on the Patio. Pottery on the Patio is 5-8 p.m. on the first four Saturdays of October at Nadine...
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
Benton County Sherrif’s Office assisting Fayetteville police in search for woman’s body at Beaver Lake
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Fayetteville Police department as the search continues for the body of Allison Maria Castro.
Fort Smith Police searching for missing teen
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Bobby Sherrin was last seen near the 4600 block of North 33rd Street in Fort Smith on Sept. 26, 2022. According to FSPD, Sherrin was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Comments / 1