Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.

BENTON COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO