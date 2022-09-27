Could other NFL owners finally have had enough of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder?

Could the end be near for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder? A recent report from The Washington Post says that some NFL owners believe they could convince Snyder to sell, or the other owners could have enough votes to force Snyder to sell the franchise.

All things on the Snyder front have been quiet since he agreed to testify before Congress in July. Former Washington team president Bruce Allen was questioned recently for 10 hours about the franchise’s former workplace culture. In addition to the Congressional investigation, the NFL is conducting an investigation led by Mary Jo White.

Here is an excerpt of the report, written by Nicki Jhabvala, Liz Clarke and Mark Maske:

Multiple owners said in recent days that they believe serious consideration may be given to attempting to oust Snyder from the league’s ownership ranks, either by convincing him to sell his franchise or by voting to remove him.

This report comes on the heels of NBA owner Robert Sarver agreeing to sell the Phoenix Suns and his WNBA franchise, the Phoenix Mercury after the NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after an investigation uncovered Sarver made racist, sexist and misogynistic comments over the years.

Washington fans shouldn’t get their hopes with this latest report as two other owners expressed skepticism.

A third owner said recently that a move to oust Snyder would be surprising, adding that the franchise currently is more stable than it has been at other points of Snyder’s ownership. A fourth owner said this week he doesn’t know enough about “the process” and is unsure whether other owners will convince Snyder to sell or vote to compel a sale. That owner added he has insufficient information about the situation, in part because White’s investigation remains ongoing.

Snyder’s wife and co-owner, Tanya, has represented the Commanders at NFL owner’s meetings recently as Daniel Snyder stepped back from day-to-day operations.

There is no timetable for the conclusion of White’s investigation, meaning Snyder will remain Washington’s owner for the time being.