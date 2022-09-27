ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

104.5 KDAT

Anamosa Celebrating 34 Years of Giant Pumpkins

As a native of Jones County and the Anamosa area, it isn't officially fall until Pumpkinfest. The annual fall celebration and pumpkin weigh-off happen this Saturday in Anamosa. AnamosaPumpkinfest and the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off are entering their 34th year. The fall festival is held annually on the first...
ANAMOSA, IA
104.5 KDAT

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Falls to Host Country Star’s Winter Show

We're not trying to wish the rest of the year away, but if you're a fan of a certain country star then you might want to fast forward to the winter. Martina McBride dropped major news earlier this week. She will be hitting the road this holiday season for her 12th annual 'The Joy of Christmas Tour.'
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year

If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
MARION, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location

We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
MARION, IA
104.5 KDAT

Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?

Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Supply Chain Issues Are Causing an Interesting Change to Marion Squad Cars

It seems that the supply chain issues never end. It's been a huge hot-button topic ever since the pandemic hit back in 2020. Personally, I haven't seen a ton of supply chain news over the past few weeks but just when you start to forget how it can be affecting things in Iowa, it rears its ugly head back into the news. The Marion squad cars you're used to seeing will be looking a little bit different in the near future.
MARION, IA
104.5 KDAT

Fugitive Wanted By The FBI Arrested In Anamosa

A fugitive wanted on 12 warrants has been arrested hiding out in Anamosa. KWWL reports that U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force apprehended the man on Wednesday afternoon. 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted on 12 warrants and was wanted by both the Linn County Sheriff's Office...
ANAMOSA, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

