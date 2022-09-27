Read full article on original website
Popular Pianist To Circle Iowa for 20th Holiday Tour
2022 marks the 20th year local favorite Jim McDonough has been bringing holiday joy by way of music to fans in his home state of Iowa. It's just been announced he will again be circling our state and decking the halls of popular venues for his annual tour starting this November!
Anamosa Celebrating 34 Years of Giant Pumpkins
As a native of Jones County and the Anamosa area, it isn't officially fall until Pumpkinfest. The annual fall celebration and pumpkin weigh-off happen this Saturday in Anamosa. AnamosaPumpkinfest and the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off are entering their 34th year. The fall festival is held annually on the first...
Concerts, Comedy & Fall Festivals – Eastern Iowa October Events
October is going to be a busy month here in Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in Eastern Iowa and beyond:. Wednesday, September 28th through Saturday, October 1st. Greater Ottumwa Park in Ottumwa. Featuring live music, BINGO, a parade, food, drinks, and more. Dates/Times. Thursday, September 29th...
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
Cedar Falls to Host Country Star’s Winter Show
We're not trying to wish the rest of the year away, but if you're a fan of a certain country star then you might want to fast forward to the winter. Martina McBride dropped major news earlier this week. She will be hitting the road this holiday season for her 12th annual 'The Joy of Christmas Tour.'
Former NFL Star And Iowa Great Joins Farmers For ANF Game Day
Farmers and football- two words Iowa prides itself for. The two will be coming together on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the University of Michigan at 11 am. During the 1985 Rose Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes showed their support for those affected by the 1980s...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
C.R. Cycling Mural Complete With Poignant Added Touch [PHOTO]
Celebrating Cedar Rapids' commitment to becoming a bike-friendly city as well as the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 120th anniversary of our historic downtown bike shop, Hall Bicycle, work has been completed on the latest mural project designed to beautify the downtown district. We told you at the beginning...
New C.R. Restaurant Accomodates Two Busy Districts and Beyond
*Photo is not an exact menu item at this restaurant, but an example of what they serve. It's an all-too-familiar tale these days. So many doors closing in the Eastern Iowa restaurant business, but many others taking their chances on opening new ones. The Oakhill Jackson neighborhood of Cedar Rapids...
Marion Square Might Look A Lot Different Next Year
If you were at Marion Square Park last Saturday you would've run into all kinds of fun going on in the park. Some people were playing music, others were shopping at local vendors, and some people were out just enjoying the fall weather. There was also a lot of excitement over the approval of $7 million to be used on park renovations next year.
A Popular Coffee Shop is Opening Another Corridor Location
We recently found out that Coffee Emporium would be expanding into Uptown Marion, but they're not the only ones! Another coffee shop has revealed that they'll be opening another location in Marion soon, too!. Back on September 24th, Dash Coffee Roasters announced on social media that they are moving into...
Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?
Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
Supply Chain Issues Are Causing an Interesting Change to Marion Squad Cars
It seems that the supply chain issues never end. It's been a huge hot-button topic ever since the pandemic hit back in 2020. Personally, I haven't seen a ton of supply chain news over the past few weeks but just when you start to forget how it can be affecting things in Iowa, it rears its ugly head back into the news. The Marion squad cars you're used to seeing will be looking a little bit different in the near future.
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
Former Iowa State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Excessive Use of Force
As we covered last November, Robert James Smith of the Iowa State Patrol was charged by a federal grand jury with violating a motorcyclist's civil rights by using unreasonable force. Smith has been accused of using excessive force several times in his career as a state trooper, but this particular...
IDOT Wants to Rebuild an I-380 Interchange in Cedar Rapids Metro
The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has big plans for one of the I-380 interchanges in the Cedar Rapids metro, as work continues on a new interchange on the north end of the corridor. The IDOT has revealed that they're "looking at rebuilding the interchange on Interstate 380 at Boyson...
Eastern Iowa Community To Expand Fire Services With New Grant
As a community grows, so does its need for proper facilities and services. In North Liberty, one of these services is taking a major step forward as a recently-awarded grant will give them the funding to hire three additional full-time firefighters. According to KCRG, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)...
Fugitive Wanted By The FBI Arrested In Anamosa
A fugitive wanted on 12 warrants has been arrested hiding out in Anamosa. KWWL reports that U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force apprehended the man on Wednesday afternoon. 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted on 12 warrants and was wanted by both the Linn County Sheriff's Office...
