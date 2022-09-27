Read full article on original website
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Hawkeyes linebacker Jestin Jacobs out for season
Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs will miss the rest of the season due to an injury, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday. Jacobs started the opener against South Dakota State, but left in the second quarter. He returned to the starting lineup against Rutgers but was sidelined again. After the...
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday afternoon. The Ames native placed second behind returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose Monday and Tuesday winnings totaled $44,200, as well as Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor. Des...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Des Moines buys a $151K big screen for free flicks
Des Moines is purchasing a $151,000 LED big screen and trailer for its Free Flicks program. State of play: The Friday night summer movie series has used an inflatable screen in recent years. But the equipment is getting old and is expensive to repair, according to information provided to the...
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Iowa State Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Iowa State Cyclones. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Tre King, G Izaiah Brockington, G Caleb Grill, G Tre Jackson,...
❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds
Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Iowa Man Who Stormed The Capitol Gets Day In Court
A year and a half after the January 6th insurrection, many of those involved are facing the consequences of what happened on that day. An Iowa construction worker has been found guilty of all charges relating to his actions on January 6th, 2021. Video footage was found of Doug Jensen of Des Moines joining in on the riots at the Capitol building several weeks before President Joe Biden took office.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
Sewage back-up forces sisters to leave West Des Moines apartment
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brooklyn and Jacinda Reed noticed something foul in their apartment Friday night. "There was an awful rank smell coming in with some bubbles. And we really didn't know what was happening at that point," said Brooklyn Reed, adding that sewage backed up into her apartment.
Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero
CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
Ankeny Woman Charged With Writing Checks To Herself From Ex-Husband’s Account
(Ankeny, IA) — A 62-year-old Ankeny woman is charged with writing checks to herself from her former husband’s bank account. Karen Jordan faces two counts of dependent adult abuse-exploitation for allegedly writing the checks. One was written in June and the second in July. Jordan’s ex-husband was found wandering around downtown Des Moines in April and has been in the V-A hospital since. A criminal complaint says the man wasn’t able to sign his name or make financial decisions while in the hospital.
Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student
The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
