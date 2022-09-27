ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only completely winless team in the NFL. (Texans have zero wins, but one tie.) They haven't had an easy schedule to start -- facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans -- but, they haven't picked up a win against any of them.
NFL
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on short turnaround before 'Thursday Night Football': 'I'll sleep when I'm dead'

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most exciting (and successful) teams in the NFL through the first few weeks of the season. They are the only undefeated team left in the AFC at 3-0, and if the New York Giants (2-0) fall to the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," they'll be one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL (along with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles).
NFL
Lions' Dan Campbell regrets field goal decision in loss to Vikings

Up three points on 4th & 4 with just 1:44 left on the clock, Dan Campbell decided to send out Austin Seibert for a 54-yard field goal that would have all-but sealed the game for Detroit. The fourth year kicker's career long going into Sunday’s game was a 53-yarder he...
DETROIT, MI
Lions Announce Three Moves, Placing S Tracy Walker On IR

Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998. Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed...
DETROIT, MI
3 things the Packers must fix entering Week 4 vs. Patriots

Despite winning their previous two games, there are still areas where the Green Bay Packers can improve. The Green Bay Packers responded well from their season opener, winning two in a row, including a tough road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
GREEN BAY, WI
