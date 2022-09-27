Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are the only completely winless team in the NFL. (Texans have zero wins, but one tie.) They haven't had an easy schedule to start -- facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans -- but, they haven't picked up a win against any of them.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on short turnaround before 'Thursday Night Football': 'I'll sleep when I'm dead'
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most exciting (and successful) teams in the NFL through the first few weeks of the season. They are the only undefeated team left in the AFC at 3-0, and if the New York Giants (2-0) fall to the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football," they'll be one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL (along with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles).
Lions' Dan Campbell regrets field goal decision in loss to Vikings
Up three points on 4th & 4 with just 1:44 left on the clock, Dan Campbell decided to send out Austin Seibert for a 54-yard field goal that would have all-but sealed the game for Detroit. The fourth year kicker's career long going into Sunday’s game was a 53-yarder he...
Zulgad: Vikings know they must find a way to get Justin Jefferson more involved
Justin Jefferson put the NFL on notice this summer, when he declared it was his intention to be considered the league’s top wide receiver by the end of the season. Jefferson quickly took a stride toward accomplishing that goal by catching nine of 11 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 victory over Green Bay in the opener.
Lions Announce Three Moves, Placing S Tracy Walker On IR
Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998. Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed...
3 things the Packers must fix entering Week 4 vs. Patriots
Despite winning their previous two games, there are still areas where the Green Bay Packers can improve. The Green Bay Packers responded well from their season opener, winning two in a row, including a tough road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson both practice for Packers on Wednesday
The Green Bay Packers had cornerback Jaire Alexander and receiver Christian Watson available for the start of Wednesday’s jog-through practice, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday will be a light practice after the long road trip to play in hot temps in Tampa this past weekend.
Mike McDaniel September 27 Takeaways
Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex
