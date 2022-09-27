ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas

Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
City
Staples, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
spectrumlocalnews.com

Garland ice cream shop thrives amid uneasy economy

GARLAND, Texas — The federal government is hoping its latest interest rate hike will help slow down spending, but it’s that very spending that’s helped family-owned businesses such as Garland-based Scoop N’ Buns. Zoya Elsisura took a leap of faith when she stepped away from her...
GARLAND, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

North Texas big box retail stores are up for foreclosure

North Texas - Seven North Texas big box retail stores are threatened with foreclosures. The retail buildings are all occupied by Walmart Neighborhood Markets stores and are owned by Carrollton-based investor Riba Walmart Investment LLC. The investor that owns the buildings and leases them to Walmart has defaulted on $41.5...
TEXAS STATE
rejournals.com

DFW law firm relocates to One Legacy Circle in Plano

JLL announced that Carstens, Allen & Gourley, an intellectual property law firm, signed a 12,500-square-foot lease at One Legacy Circle in Plano, Texas. The law firm now occupies the third floor of the recently renovated Class A office building located at 7500 Dallas Parkway. Russ Johnson and Lauren Perry of...
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Ferrari#Italian
visitgrandprairietx.com

Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting

Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Pizza Stop offers late-night pizza at new Richardson location

Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings at 4251 E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Pizza Stop) Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According to its website, the pizza shop is operated by “two pizza-loving brothers” and recreates popular pizzas with a twist of western Asian flavors. Ownership said the business plans to hold a grand opening event sometime in October. Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings. 972-975-5555. www.pizzastoptexas.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Furniture Land brings imported decor with first Richardson location

Furniture Store features furniture imported from Turkey for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms and hotels. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Furniture Land opened Sept. 20 at 1001 S. Sherman St., Ste. 300, Richardson, according to a company spokesperson. The store features furniture imported from Turkey for bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms and hotels. The family-owned business has many stores globally under different names, but the Richardson location is the first store in the United States. 214-964-0736.
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disadvantaged Families May Get Dallas Cash

Dallas is considering a plan to give monthly cash directly to disadvantaged families. Better than expected sales tax revenue is a source to help make the payments. It’s part of an equity plan that had overwhelming support from the Dallas City Council in August. The initial suggestion for the...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW

Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
FORT WORTH, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Let’s Argue: These Are The Best Taco Cities In Texas

A recent study on the best taco cities in America found that Texas has a lot of love for them but California still has us beat. If you haven't noticed, we're currently engaged in a silent "CIVIL WAR" between Texas and California. The two states (and its residents) are fighting back and forth about which is better in various "cultural" and "political" ways. This one particular battle front has to do with food and one of our most beloved treasures: Tacos.
TEXAS STATE
ntdaily.com

Tearing down I-345 helps right past racist wrongs

On paper, Interstate 345 in central Dallas seems fairly trivial. Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the road is practically an afterthought when compared to the monumental scale of the entire interstate highway system. I-345 serves primarily to connect two more important highways, I-45 and Central Expressway, which is too short...
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy