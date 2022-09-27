Reggie Jackson: The Brett Favre welfare fraud case reminds me that Mississippi has not changed much

Read full article on original website
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, suspected of pressuring Mississippi state officials to spend millions in federal welfare funds on a volleyball center at the school where his daughter played the sport, warned the former governor “we are not taking No for an answer,” newly released text messages in a court filing show.
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
The widening Mississippi welfare scandal involving Brett Favre draws attention to the state's food stamp recipients, most of whom are Black and brown. The post What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne.
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is the biggest star in the Mississippi welfare scheme in which he and other state officials, including the state’s former Department of Human Services Director John Davis and former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, are under investigation for funneling $77 million worth of welfare funds to their own personal projects—none of which had anything to do with where the funds needed to go. But now a former WWE wrestler also implicated in the scheme is dropping a bomb. Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who has been breaking news about this story since it began, joined the...
The Mississippi welfare scandal has sparked calls for Brett Favre to be removed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But can that even happen? The post Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on NewsOne.
Brett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply a Mississippi governor was involved in the state paying more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help fund one of the retired NFL quarterback’s pet projects. Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group and spent on a new $5 million volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended. One of the texts from 2017 showed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades. The texts were in documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit, known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. Messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant. The documents also included messages between Bryant and Favre and Bryant and New.
The state of Mississippi filed a civil lawsuit against Brett Favre and others earlier this year.
SiriusXM is putting a weekly radio show hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on hold in the wake of Favre's alleged involvement in the spending of Mississippi welfare money. A company spokesman confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday but declined to provide further comment. Favre has appeared...
Over the weekend, Brett Favre’s shows on SiriusXM and ESPN Milwaukee were put on hold amid increasing scrutiny of his involvement in a massive welfare fraud scam in Mississippi. Favre, a former quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has faced questions over his ties to the scandal since 2020, when investigators found that more than $77 million in federal money meant for Mississippi’s poorest residents had been misspent, or pocketed, by government officials, former pro athletes, and nonprofit heads. For his part, Favre is accused of misappropriating roughly $8 million in Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) funding.
Court documents released show that former NFL star Brett Favre allegedly sank to new lows in the Mississippi welfare scandal when he suggested that a free workforce be used to build a volleyball facility at his daughter’s school. Favre, who won an NFL title and was inducted into the...
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is in hot water for his connection in the Mississippi welfare scandal involving the misappropriation of roughly $77 million. Favre -- who has not been criminally charged -- has denied knowing that the money he received for different projects was welfare money, but court filings and text messages have shed new light on the situation.
