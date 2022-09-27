Read full article on original website
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
New York State recovers $191K in unpaid wages for 93 employees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Wednesday its latest success story as part of its mission to ensure workers are paid their due. The agency recovered more than $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees at Magellan Technology/Demand Vape, a Buffalo-based company.
State politicians are growing concerned about NY’s legal marijuana rollout
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. Update: Mayor Hal McCabe told NY Cannabis Insider that he heard from the OCM shortly...
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
suncommunitynews.com
N.Y. cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud
ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a New York State Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than $11 million in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to those working while...
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)
I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
Gotham Gazette
The Issues Dominating the 2022 Election for New York Governor: Where The Candidates Stand
This is Part 2 of a two-part article on the issues dominating the 2022 general election for New York Governor between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. Read Part 1 here. As Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin face off in this year’s...
A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies
Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years. The bill deals...
ValueWalk
Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
Stimulus update: New York to send $270 checks in coming weeks
The New York state government is set to send out stimulus checks averaging $270 to roughly 1.75 million residents in the upcoming weeks, according to officials.
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
whcuradio.com
Longtime Tompkins County Recycling head to retire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County employee is set to retire. Barbara Eckstrom directs the Department of Recycling and Materials Management. She plans on retiring at the end of March. Until then, she says she’ll stay dedicated. Eckstrom has worked for the county for more than...
NY farm workers are about to get more overtime, and taxpayers are footing the bill
Syracuse, N.Y. – Farm workers in New York are about to receive a big bump in overtime pay after a state board recommended that the trigger for overtime wages drop from 60 to 40 hours a week. The changes will be phased in over the next decade. Farmers are...
buffalorising.com
Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
WHEC TV-10
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
Latest numbers, September 27th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases has risen a bit since yesterday, but there has not been an increase in hospitalizations or deaths.
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor
For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
