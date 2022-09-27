ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
KISS 104.1

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
suncommunitynews.com

N.Y. cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud

ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a New York State Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than $11 million in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to those working while...
Syracuse.com

Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)

I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
ValueWalk

Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
whcuradio.com

Longtime Tompkins County Recycling head to retire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County employee is set to retire. Barbara Eckstrom directs the Department of Recycling and Materials Management. She plans on retiring at the end of March. Until then, she says she’ll stay dedicated. Eckstrom has worked for the county for more than...
buffalorising.com

Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
97.5 WTBD

New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!

New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
96.1 The Eagle

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
Syracuse.com

Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor

For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
SYRACUSE, NY

